Nick Van Gompel kept pedaling his 14-foot Hobie Pro Angler kayak Wednesday night until he found just the right cold pocket of water.
The 36-year Milwaukee pharmacist was between a mile and a half and two miles east of Port Washington and he had been fishing for about four hours. Between 8:30 and 9 p.m., his lines started coming to life in the darkness and Van Gompel had a fight on his hands.
“When this one hit, it ran maybe like a hundred feet or so,” said Van Gompel, who had celebrated his birthday a day earlier. “I picked the rod up out of the rod holder.
“It didn’t seem big at first and then I made two or three crimps of the reel. And then I realized it tangled in my back rod because I run three rods. And once it tangled in my back rod, I think it (the fish) felt the extra resistance of that second line. And then both rods bent over and it made a 150- to 200-foot run all at once.”
Van Gompel spent the next 15 minutes going back and forth between the two rods trying to pick up line.
“Then it was just me and the fish at that point,” he said. “So it was a easier to fight. Once I got it in the boat, I realized how big it was.”
What Van Gompel hooked with his flasher fly was a 28.49-pound chinook salmon that put him atop the kayak division leaderboard. It is the 16th-largest fish registered in a dramatic comeback year for chinook in the SAR.
“I thought it was just over 20 pounds and think I picked it up and thought, ‘This feels a lot heavier than just 20 pounds.’ But I still didn’t think it was 28 and a half until we got back.
“When I saw the digital display of how big it was, I was very happy.”
Considering Mark Rasmussen of Port Washington won the kayak division last year with his 27.08-pound chinook, is Van Gompel confident his lead will hold up?
“It’s 50-50, I think,” he said. “There’s a few days left in the tournament and there’s a lot of big fish being brought in. I really hope that someone from a kayak gets a 30-pounder this year. That would be pretty cool to see.”
THE BIG ONES KEEP COMING: Another day of the tournament brought in another large chinook salmon. Only this one wasn’t quite big enough to take the lead.
David Chaplin of Franklin Park, Ill., fishing with four others who included his son and grandson, reeled in a 32.43-pound chinook just east of Racine at about 11:30 Thursday morning. The 72-year-old Chaplin was fishing in 130 feet of water on a 32-foot boat owned by Jamie Bickley of Huntley, Ill.
It was the third-largest fish registered in the SAR since 2011. The only larger ones were the 33.64-pound chinook caught Tuesday by SAR chairman Jim LaFortune that leads the tournament and the 33.46-pound chinook that was the grand prize winner in 2017.
Still, there was a little disappointment in the fact that a fish that large was only good for second place so far in the overall standings.
“We were happy that we were able to experience a fish like that,” said Bickley, speaking on behalf of Chaplin. “But you’re slightly disappointed when you come so close.”
As for the bait that was used to lure that fish, Bickley said, “I’ll tell you that on Sunday.”
OTHER NEW LEADERS: Two new leaders emerged Wednesday night — Chris Klein of Sheboygan in the brown trout boat division and Chris Andrea of Oak Creek in the rainbow trout shore division.
Klein, fishing with long-time pals Cody Werdeo and Jason Damkot — they call their club “D-Limit Great Lakes Sports Fishing Team,” — hooked a 23.58-pound brown trout about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
About all that Klein would reveal is that the three were fishing in the vicinity of Sheboygan. As for the bait he used, Klein playfully responded, “a bright, shiny, flashy thing.”
How secretive is Klein, a 48-year-old mechanic for Wigwam Mills in Sheboygan? After mentioning that they fish on a 22-foot boat, he kiddingly said, “Don’t put that in! People will start to follow us.”
What Klein, did reveal was that there was struggle involved with landing this fish.
“It probably was a good 45 minutes to reel that one in,” he said. “It took off like a king (chinook). It took out 700 feet of line. It was definitely a decent fight. We thought it was a king before it came up close, got in the prop wash and rolled over. It showed its darkness and then we knew we had a brown.”
Andrea, a 27-year-old welder, was even more secretive when discussing the 12.30-pound rainbow trout he caught about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Where was he? “North of Racine,” he said. What kind of bait did he use? “I can’t be giving that one out,” he said.
But it was a big one for his species when one considers he also holds second place in the division with a 5.56-pound rainbow.
“I saw the fish jump fish with my bait in its mouth and this was like 11, so it was pitch dark.” Andrea said. “But there was a full moon and you could see it clearly. Then I fought him, netted him and got him in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.