RACINE — Kevin Massard and his crew on the boat “Follow Me” didn’t expect much for themselves while fishing in the Super Sweepstakes contest Monday.

The four were pleasantly surprised when the weight of their 10-fish catch was enough to win the annual contest that’s part of the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest.

Massard, of St. Charles, Illinois, is a podiatrist and the president of the Illinois chapter of Salmon Unlimited. His crew was comprised of his father, John, along with his cousin, Kirt Jobe of Arizona, and his good friend Mike Frank.

It’s the first time Massard, 56, has won the Super Sweepstakes after fishing in Salmon-A-Rama for more than 35 years.

“I didn’t think we were going to be in the top five, to tell you the truth,” Massard said. “We didn’t think we had that good of a day.”

But it was enough. The 10 fish, including three over 15 pounds, totaled 112.95 pounds. With the 100-point bonus (10 points per fish caught), the quartet totaled 212.95 points.

The three largest fish totaled 50.5 pounds — a chinook salmon weighing 18.1 pounds, a lake trout of 16.75 pounds and a brown trout of 15.6 pounds, all registered by Jobe.

Not too bad after a slow start, Massard said.

At the start time of the contest, 5 a.m., there was fog on the lake. Bait fish were in the area, but nothing was biting. Massard moved north from off Wind Point to off South Milwaukee and the crew dropped their lines around 5:20 a.m.

“We were in 60 feet of water and the first three fish were dinks (small),” Massard said. “Then we got a 12-pounder and an 18-pounder (chinooks), got a six-pound brown (trout) and a 16-pound brown.

After the crew got their first six fish, Massard went to 200 feet of water off Wind Point and the crew targeted lake trout to get as much weight as possible.

“We ended up catching a nice one off the bat,” Massard said.

The catch also helped Massard remain in first place in the South West Lake Michigan Salmon Series.

Massard, who has been fishing since he was 8 years old, said being out on the lake with family and friends would have been enough.

“I love getting there out fishing,” Massard said. “If I can fish with my cousin from Arizona, my father and one of my good friends, I’m happy.”

Massard said in his role as president of SU Illinois, he wants to be sure fishing keep on going, so there’s a big focus on getting kids fishing.

“The clubs are biggest thing keep the fishing going,” Massard said. “Anything they can do with the kids (is great). We have outing in Waukegan where every kid gets rod and reel and bait.

“Anything a club can do like that to get kids to come out, it’s what you have to do. If you don’t keep thing going and the clubs don’t keep things going, who will?”

OVERALL LEADER: As of 5 p.m. Monday, the overall leader is Tom Brey, who caught a 31.90-pound chinook in the Door County area and registered the fish Sunday at the weigh-in site Mann’s Mercantile on Washington Island.

A charter customer with Reel Sensation Charters registered a 28.62-pound chinook at the South Shore boat launch in Milwaukee Monday and is second.

CONDITIONS CHANGE: Longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender said fishing conditions have changed from the first two days of Salmon-A-Rama.

A northwest wind brought in warmer water from the Milwaukee area and made the lake choppy Monday morning. There was also a thunderstorm that came through overnight Monday, which also affects the fish.

The wind shifted to the west Monday afternoon and Bender thinks that will cool things down again.

“Fishing was a little tougher (Monday),” Bender said. “Fish are still in 40 to 70 feet, but they’re closer to bottom because the water warmed up. For the guys who did good the first two days and had some huge catches, it wasn’t quite as good today.”

Bender said a lot of brown trout have been coming in and he believes there are browns out there large enough to win the grand prize.

“We haven’t seen a lot of big ones yet, but I still think a brown could win the tournament as it has in the past,” Bender said. “Just get out and go fishing and hopefully get the lucky bite.

“My advice is not to overrun the fish. Don’t go too deep — start in 40 feet of water or shallower and work your way out from shore.

“On shore, if the water cools down, it will help. If there’s a strong west wind, the lake should roll over and get some cold water in.”

RESULTS: To see complete standings, go online to standings.salmon-a-rama.com