Salmon-A-Rama leaders for July 14
agate

Salmon-A-Rama leaders for July 14

Salmon-A-Rama

Through 5 p.m. July 13

GRAND PRIZE DIVISION

1. Justin Zblewski, Chinook Salmon, 30.03 pounds, Milwaukee. 2. Scott Pellinen, Chinook Salmon, 28.98, Racine. 3. Mike Dombrowski, Chinook Salmon, 28.76, Ludington. 4. Chad Shafer, Chinook Salmon, 28.34, Port Washington. 5. Joel Devries, Chinook Salmon, 28.20, Ludington. 

OFFSHORE DIVISION

Chinook salmon

1. Justin Zblewski, 30.03 pounds, Milwaukee. 2. Scott Pellinen, 28.98, Racine. 3. Mike Dombrowski, 28.76, Ludington. 4. Chad Shafer, 28.34, Port Washington. 5. Joel Devries, 28.20, Ludington. 

Lake trout

1. Leslie Morrow, 27.72, Saugatuck. 2. Charter customer, 22.70, Milwaukee. 3. Chris Moczynski, 22.52, Racine. 4. Trad Schluechtermann, 22.36, Racine. 5. Terry Holmes, 21.68, Winthrop Harbor.

Rainbow trout

1. Heather Last, 13.47, Kewaunee. 2. Richard Solis, 13.45, Port Washington. 3. Gregg Seitz, 13.33, Racine. 4. Jason Selner, 12.54, Kewaunee. 5. Kim Weaver, 12.38, Port Washington.

Brown trout

1. Kevin Groh, 22.79, Sheboygan. 2. Brian Maloney, 21.95, Marinette. 3. Ryan Sittig, 20.68, Racine. 4. Kevin Groh, 20.33, Sheboygan. 5. Dustin Groh, 19.91, Sheboygan.

Coho salmon

1. Justin Kortendick, 10.82, Racine. 2. Eric Hoffman, 10.45, Racine. 3. Terry Holmes, 10.30, Winthrop Harbor. 4. Mark Brault, 10.16, Milwaukee. 5. Autumn Gately, 9.83, Racine.

Master Angler

1. Dominic Federighe, 67.69, Milwaukee. 2. Calvin White, 36.25, Racine. 3. Ryan Fohr, 33.62, Milwaukee.

ONSHORE DIVISION

Overall

1. Weldon Toms, Brown Trout, 7.89, Racine. 2. Justin Otwaska, Rainbow Trout, 6.90, Racine. 3. Bradley Geisthardt, Brown Trout, 6.22, Milwaukee. 4. Grady Hodgins, Brown Trout, 4.75, Milwaukee. 5. David Sura, Brown Trout, 3.92, Racine.

Master Angler

None registered.

Rainbow trout

1. Justin Otwaska, 6.90, Racine.

Brown trout

1. Weldon Toms, 7.89, Racine. 2. Bradley Geisthardt, 6.22, Milwaukee. 3. Grady Hopkins, 4.75, Milwaukee. 4. David Sura, 3.92, Racine.

Chonook salmon

1. Steven Tominsek, 0.67, Milwaukee. 2. Bradley Geisthardt, 0.35, Milwaukee.

Coho salmon

None registered.

Perch (length)

1. Andy Lafave, 1556 mm, Racine. 2. Jarod Chinchilla, 1476, Winthrop Harbor. 3. Michael Chincilla, 1475, Winthrop Harbor. 4. Galen Weber, 1466, Racine. 5. Patrick Kiehm, 1431, Milwaukee.

Walleye

None registered.

KAYAK DIVISION

1. Mark Rasmussen Jr., Chinook Salmon, 23.78, Port Washington. 2. Justin Olson, Brown Trout, 12.24, Milwaukee. 3. Thomas Steingass, Brown Trout, 11.67, Milwaukee. 4. Michael Young, Rainbow Trout, 7.02, Port Washington.

YOUTH DIVISION

Overall

1. Ethan Medd, Chinook Salmon, 21.35, Sturgeon Bay. 2. Austin Ziegler, Chinook Salmon, 19.71, Sheboygan. 3. Ava Pietila, Chinook Salom, 19.02, Racine. 4. Jude Rogowski, Chinook Salmon, 18.96, Port Washington. 5. Mason Sittig, Chinook Salmon, 18.58, Racine.

Junior Slam

1. Ava Pietila, 55.41, Racine. 2. Austin Ziegler, 53.48, Sheboygan. 3. Aiden Hernandez, 51.03, Racine. 4. Mason Sittig, 50.96, Racine. 5. Quintin Witt, 40.79, Milwaukee.

Youth Master Angler

1. Quintin Witt, 41.70, Milwaukee.

