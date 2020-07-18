Salmon-A-Rama Leaders 5 p.m.. July 18

Salmon-A-Rama
Through 5 p.m. July 18
GRAND PRIZE DIVISION
1. Michael Laituri, Chinook Salmon, 33.62 pounds, Racine. 2. Justin Zblewski, Chinook Salmon, 30.03, Milwaukee. 3. David Zazeski Jr., Chinook Salmon, 29.25, Sturgeon Bay. 4. Bill Kregel, Chinook Salmon, 29.18, Sheboygan. 5. Carmen Tilidetzke, Chinook Salmon, 29.03, Port Washington.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Chinook salmon
1. Michael Laituri, 33.62, Racine. 2. Justin Zblewski, 30.03 pounds, Milwaukee. 3. David Zazeski Jr., 29.25, Sturgeon Bay. 4. Bill Kregel, 29.18, Sheboygan. 5. Carmen Tilidetzke, 29.03, Port Washington.
Lake trout
1. Leslie Morrow, 27.72, Saugatuck. 2. Terry Geist, 25.70, Milwaukee. 3. Andy Gutknecht, 24.48, Racine. 4. Thomas Pietila, 23.99, Milwaukee. 5. Charter customer, 22.70, Milwaukee.
Rainbow trout
1. Brian Windau, 13.96, Racine. 2. Ervin Dombrowski, 13.95, Racine. 3. Heather Last, 13.47, Kewaunee. 4. Richard Solis, 13.45, Port Washington. 5. Gregg Seitz, 13.33, Racine.
Brown trout
1. Thomas Pietila, 27.80. Racine. 2. Nate Lutze, 22.90, Racine. 3. Kevin Groh, 22.79, Sheboygan. 4. Brian Maloney, 21.95, 5. Calvin White, 21.67, Milwaukee.
Coho salmon
1. Boat Participant, 14.98, Sheboygan. 2. Jeff Rieck, 10.99, Racine. 3. Justin Kortendick, 10.82, Racine. 4. Jim Lafortune, 10.68, Racine. 5. Eric Hoffman, 10.45, Racine.
Master Angler
1. Thomas Pietila, Racine, 93.47. 2. Cody Werdeo, 80.33, Sheboygan. 3. Chris Moczynski, 76.44, Racine. 4. Michael Laituri, 76.20, Racine. 3. Adam Wakefield, 74.86, Sheboygan.
ONSHORE DIVISION
Overall
1. James Nacker, Brown Trout, 15.86, Milwaukee. 2. Grady Hodgins, Rainbow Trout, 14.19, Benton Harbord, Mich. 3. Al Eng, Brown Trout, 13.17, Racine. 4. Noah Turkowski, Rainbow Trout, 12.73, Racine. 5. Noah Turkowski, Rainbow Trout, 12.73, Racine.
Master Angler
None registered.
Rainbow trout
1. Grady Hodgins, 14.18, Benton Harbor. 2. Noah Turkowski, 12.73, Racine. 3. Noah Turkowski, 10.93, Racine. 4. Steve Braddy, 10.75, Benton Harbor. 5. Steve Braddy, 9.69, Benton Harbor.
Brown trout
1. James Nacker, 15.86, Milwaukee. 2. Al Eng, 13.17, Racine. 3. Dustin Becker, 11.54, Racine. 4. Weldon Toms, 7.89, Racine. 5. Bradley Geisthardt, 6.22, Milwaukee.
Chinook salmon
1. Steven Tominsek, 0.67, Milwaukee. 2. Bradley Geisthardt, 0.35, Milwaukee. 3. Bradley Geisthardt, 0.48, Milwaukee. 4. Bradley Geisthardt, 0.35, Milwaukee.
Coho salmon
1. Norman Suber, 8.72, Racine. 2. Joseph Kozlowski, 0.69, Milwaukee.
Perch (length)
1. Jim Engel, 1586 mm, Saugatuck. 2. Andy Lafave, 1556, Racine. 3. Jarod Chinchilla, 1526, Winthrop Harbor. 4. Zack Engel, 1514, Saugatuck. 5. Michael Chinchilla, 1500, Winthrop Harbor.
Walleye
1. Ryan Dempsey, 9.10 pounds, Sturgeon Bay. 2. Joshua Anderson, 8.78, Marinette. 3. Brian Maloney, 8.14, Marinette. 4. Brian Maloney, 7.63, Marinette. 5. Matthew Cooper, 7.13, Sheboygan.
KAYAK DIVISION
1. Mark Rasmussen Jr., Chinook Salmon, 23.78, Port Washington. 2. Zach Schultz, Chinook Salmon, 13.46, Port Washington. 3. Keith Gelhar, Chinook Salmon, 13.29, Port Washington. 4. Justin Olson, Brown Trout, 12.24, Milwaukee. 5. Kalvin Sabel, Chinook Salmon, 11.80, Port Washington.
YOUTH DIVISION
Overall
1. Grayson Wolf, 25.03, Milwaukee. 2. Sebastian Zawisza, Chinook Salmon, 24.61, Racine. 3. Brianna Meyer, Chinook Salmon, 23.87, Sheboygan. 4. Brynn Hammes, Chinook Salmon, 23.80, Port Washington. 5. Ethan Medd, Chinook Salmon, 21.35, Sturgeon Bay.
Junior Slam
1. Ava Pietila, 83.42, Racine. 2. Fisher Troppmann, 83.39, Milwaukee. 3. Mason Sittig, 79.85, Racine. 4. Austin Ziegler, 77.68, Sheboygan. 5. Landon Reese, 65.28, Sheboygan.
Youth Master Angler
1. Ava Pietila, 64.90, Racine. 2. Mason Sittig, 61.47, Racine. 3. Liam Moczynski, 43.64, Racine. 4. Quintin Witt, 41.70, Milwaukee.
