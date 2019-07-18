Top five each category
GRAND PRIZE DIVISION
1. Jim LaFortune, 33.64, chinook, Milwaukee. 2. Conner Bowen, 32.20, chinook, Sturgeon Bay. 3. Noah Caminata, chinook, 31.82, Port Washington. 4. Chris Gruenwald, chinook, 31.60, Port Washington. 5. Andrew Westman, chinook, 31.41, Racine.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Chinook salmon
1. Jim LaFortune, 33.64, Milwaukee. 2. Conner Bowen, 32.20, Sturgeon Bay. 3. Noah Caminata, 31.82, Port Washington. 4. Chris Gruenwald, 31.60, Port Washington. 5. Andrew Westman, 31.41, Racine.
Lake trout
1. Greg Gassen, 26.10, Port Washington. 2 Jim LaFortune, 25.26, Racine. 3. Jeff Kingsfield, 21.20, Racine. 4. Charter Customer, 21.15, Milwaukee. 5. Charter Customer, 21.08, Milwaukee.
Rainbow trout
1. Trevor Colby, 20.02, Port Washington. 2. Tyler Kruse, 19.01, Sheboygan. 3. Jason Campbell, 16.51, Racine. 4. Douglas Repinski, 16.08, Sheboygan. 5. Brian Harvey, 15.07. Port Washington.
Brown trout
1. Chris Klein, 23.58, Sheboygan. 2. Chris Gruenwald, 21.96, Port Washington, 3. Kevin Groh, 21.67, Sheboygan. 4. Charter customer, 21.39, Milwaukee. 5. James Bay, 18.97, Milwaukee.
Coho salmon
1. Tom Owen, 14.18, Racine. 2. Leroy Fox, 13.91, Racine. 3. Kevin Whitford, 13.03, Racine. 4. Chris Derue, 12.88, Racine. 5. Steve Lipski, 12.40, Milwaukee.
Master angler
1. Jennifer Friedrichs, 46.08, Racine. 2. Kevin Dunn, 56.53, Racine. 3. Shane Callen, 43.26, Milwaukee.
ONSHORE DIVISION
1. Nick Twomey, brown trout, 14.06, Milwaukee. 2. Dou Moua, brown trout, 13.05, Milwaukee. 3. Robert Merriman, coho salmon, 6.48, Racine. 4. Chris Andrea, rainbrow trout, 5.56, Milwaukee. 5. Ethan Moser, rainbow trout, 4.30, Racine,
Rainbow trout
1. Chris Andrea, 5.56, Racine. 2. Ethan Moser, 4.30, Racine. 3. Patrick Johnson, 0.92, Racine.
Brown trout
1. Nick Twomey, 14.06, Milwaukee. 2. Dou Moua, 13.05, Milwaukee.
Chinook salmon
None registered
Coho salmon
1. Robert Merriman, 6.48, Racine.
Perch (length)
1. Andy Lafave, 1662, Racine. 2. Dean Watson 1498, Racine. 3. Eli Welch, 1478, Racine. 4. Jonathon Munda, 1469, Winthrop Harbor. 5, John Otwaska, 1459, Racine.
Walleye
1 Jason Kaprelian, 9.95, Sturgeon Bay. 2. Seth Yust, 9.84, Racine. 3. Jim Olsson, 8.90, Sturgeon Bay. 4. Jim Olsson, 8.05, Sturgeon Bay. 5. Randall Vasseer, 7.91. Sturgeon Bay.
Master Angler
None registered.
KAYAK DIVISION
1. Zach Schultz, chinook, 23.96, Port Washington. 2. Phil Skoropad, chinook, 20.69, Sheboygan. 3. Chris Barron, chinook, 18.85, Port Washington. 4. Kalvin Sabel, chinook, 16.16, Port Washington. 5. Thomas Steinglass, chinook, 14.30, Racine.
YOUTH DIVISION
Overall
1 Owen Jankowski, Chinook Salmon, 28.69, Sheboygan. 2. Tred Hildebrand, Chinook Salmon, 28.64, Sheboygan. 3. Anthony Brinkmann, Chinook Salmon, 28.46, Racine. 4. Caleb Dutton, Chinook Salmon, 27.92, Racine. 5 Ellen Windau, Chinook Salmon, 27.60, Sturgeon Bay.
Junior Slam
1. Tred Hildebrand, 90.58, Sheboygan. 2. Andrew Jakes, 75.87, Racine. 3. Austin Ziegler, 72.96, Sheboygan. 4. Daniel Metz, 71.65, Racine. 5. Olivia Ziegler, 66.68, Sheboygan.
Junior Master Angler
None registered
