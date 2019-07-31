Salmon-A-Rama
GRAND PRIZE DIVISION
1. Noah Caminata, Chinook Salmon, 31.82, Port Washington. 2. Chris Gruenwald, Chinook Salmon, 31.60, Port Washington. 3. Andrew Westman Chinook Salmon, 31.41, Racine. 4. Robert Stanul, Chinook Salmon, 31.09, Sheboygan. 5 Jake Davies, Chinook Salmon, 30.90, Milwaukee.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Chinook salmon
1. Noah Caminata, Port Washington, 31.82. 2. Chris Gruenwald, 31.60, Port Washington. 3. Andrew Westman, 31.41, Racine. 4. Robert Stanul, 31.09, Sheboygan. 5. Jake Davies, 30.90, Milwaukee.
Lake trout
1. Greg Gassen, Lake Trout, 26.10, Port Washington. 2 Jim LaFortune Lake Trout 25.26, Racine. 3. Jeff Kingsfield, Lake Trout, 21.20, Racine. 4. Charter Customer, Lake Trout, 21.15, Milwaukee. 5. Charter Customer, Lake Trout, 21.08, Milwaukee.
Rainbow trout
1. Trevor Colby, 20.02, Port Washington. 2. Tyler Kruse, Rainbow Trout, 19.01, Sheboygan. 3. Jason Campbell, 16.51, Racine. 4. Douglas Repinski, 16.08, Sheboygan. 5. Brian Harvey, 15.07. Port Washington.
Brown trout
1. Kevin Zubarik, 18.68, Milwaukee. 2 Matthew Weiland, 18.39, Racine. 3 Lynne Babisch, 18.22, Sheboygan. 4. Aaron Prot, Brown Trout, 14.93, Racine. 5. Joseph Hernigle, 14.90, Milwaukee.
Coho salmon
1. Tim Waisel, 15.22, Racine. 2. Tom Owen, 14.18, Racine. 3 Kevin Whitford, 13.03, Racine. 4 Steve Lipski, 12.40, Milwaukee. 5. Gregory Michel, 11.94, Racine.
Master angler
1. Jennifer Friedrichs, Mixed Group, 46.08, Racine.
ONSHORE DIVISION
1. Nick Twomey, brown trout, 14.06, Milwaukee. 2. Dou Moua, brown trout, 13.05, Milwaukee.
Rainbow trout
None registered
Brown trout
1. Nick Twomey, 14.06, Milwaukee. 2. Dou Moua, 13.05, Milwaukee.
Chinook salmon
None registered
Coho salmon
None registered
Perch (length)
1. Andy Lafave Group 1458, Racine. 2. Dean Watson, Group 1451, Racine. 3 Eli Welch Group 1444, Racine. 4 Jarod Chinchilla Group 1436, Racine. 5. Jonathon Munda, Group 1432, Winthrop Harbor.
Walleye
1 Seth Yust, 9.84, Racine. 2. Adam Neu, 7.05, Sturgeon Bay. 3. Ty Bowman Walleye, 5.39, Racine.
Master Angler
None registered.
KAYAK DIVISION
1. Zach Schultz, Chinook Salmon, 23.96, Port Washington. 2 Kalvin Sabel Chinook Salmon, 16.16, Port Washington.
YOUTH DIVISION
Overall
1 Owen Jankowski, Chinook Salmon, 28.69, Sheboygan. 2. Tred Hildebrand, Chinook Salmon, 28.64, Sheboygan. 3. Anthony Brinkmann, Chinook Salmon, 28.46, Racine. 4. Caleb Dutton, Chinook Salmon, 27.92, Racine. 5 Ellen Windau, Chinook Salmon, 27.60, Sturgeon Bay.
Junior Slam
1. Tred Hildebrand, Group 90.58, Sheboygan. 2. Austin Ziegler, Group 72.96, Sheboygan. 3 Olivia Ziegler, Group 66.68, Sheboygan. 4. Owen Jankowski, Group 61.95, Sheboygan. 5 Andrew Jakes Group 60.38, Racine.
