GRAND PRIZE DIVISION
1. Jim LaFortune, 33.64, chinook, Milwaukee. 2. David Chaplin, chinook, 32.43, Racine. 3. Conner Bowen, 32.20, chinook, Sturgeon Bay. 4. Noah Caminata, chinook, 31.82, Port Washington. 5. Chris Gruenwald, chinook, 31.60, Port Washington.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Chinook salmon
1. Jim LaFortune, 33.64, Milwaukee. 2. David Chaplin, 32.43, Racine. 3. Conner Bowen, 32.20, Sturgeon Bay. 4. Noah Caminata, 31.82, Port Washington. 5. Chris Gruenwald, 31.60, Port Washington.
Lake trout
1. Greg Gassen, 26.10, Port Washington. 2 Jim LaFortune, 25.26, Racine. 3. Ronald Ilk, 21.76, Racine. 4. Jeff Kingsfield, 21.20, Racine. 5. Joseph Rauch, 21.15, Milwaukee.
Rainbow trout
1. Trevor Colby, 20.02, Port Washington. 2. Tyler Kruse, 19.01, Sheboygan. 3. Jason Campbell, 16.51, Racine. 4. Douglas Repinski, 16.08, Sheboygan. 5. Brian Harvey, 15.07. Port Washington.
Brown trout
1. Joe Radewan, 24.23, Milwaukee. 2. Chris Klein, 23.58, Sheboygan. 3 Ryan Wasieslewski, 22.75, Milwaukee. 4. Patrick Hagarty, 22.05, Racine. 5. Chris Gruenwald, 21.96, Port Washington.
Coho salmon
1. Tom Owen, 14.18, Racine. 2. Leroy Fox, 13.91, Racine. 3. Kevin Whitford, 13.03, Racine. 4. Chris Derue, 12.88, Racine. 5. Steve Lipski, 12.40, Milwaukee.
Master angler
1. Cory Cage, 79.82, Racine. 2. George Kropidlowski, 73.50, Racine. 3. Andrew Semrad, 76.29, Sheboygan. 4. Nick Hutchinson, 66.87, Racine. 5. Kevin Groh, Sheboygan, 74.94.
ONSHORE DIVISION
1. Thomas Weinzierl, brown trout, 21.40, Racine. 2. Khris Radke, brown troutm, 19.26, Racine. 3. Nick Twomey, brown trout, 14.06, Milwaukee. 4. Al Eng, 13.28, Winthrop Harbor. 5. Fong Her, 13.25, Milwaukee..
Rainbow trout
1. Chris Andrea, 12.30, Racine. 2. Matthew Paul, 11.75, Racine. 3. Nick Twomey, 8.25, Milwaukee. 4. Mike Cuetkens, 6.09, Racine. 5. Chris Andrea, 5.56, Milwaukee.
Brown trout
1. Thomas Weinzierl, 21.40, Racine. 2. Khris Radke, 19.26, Milwaukee. 3. Nick Twomey, 14.06, Milwaukee. 4. Al Eng, 13.28, Winthrop Harbor. 5. Fong Her, 13.25, Milwaukee.
Chinook salmon
None registered
Coho salmon
1. Robert Merriman, 6.48, Racine. 2. John Otwaska Jr., 3.98, Racine. 3. John Otwaska Jr., 3.41, Racine.
Perch (length)
1. Andy Lafave, 1685, Racine. 2. Jarod Chincilla, 1606, Racine. 3. Dean Watson 1563, Racine. 4. Eli Welch, 1547, Racine. 5. Jeremy Burkhardt, 1534, Racine.
Walleye
1 Jason Kaprelian, 9.95, Sturgeon Bay. 2. Seth Yust, 9.84, Racine. 3. Jim Olsson, 8.90, Sturgeon Bay. 4. Adam Neu, 8.10, Sturgeon Bay. 5. Jim Olsson, 8.05, Sturgeon Bay.
Master Angler
None registered.
KAYAK DIVISION
1. Nick Von Gompel, chinook, 28.49, Racine. 2. Zach Schultz, chinook, 23.96, Port Washington. 3. Phil Skoropad, chinook, 20.69, Sheboygan. 4. Chris Barron, chinook, 18.85, Port Washington. 5. Kalvin Sabel, chinook, 16.16, Port Washington.
YOUTH DIVISION
Overall
1 Owen Jankowski, Chinook Salmon, 28.69, Sheboygan. 2. Tred Hildebrand, Chinook Salmon, 28.64, Sheboygan. 3. Anthony Brinkmann, Chinook Salmon, 28.46, Racine. 4. Caleb Dutton, Chinook Salmon, 27.92, Racine. 5 Ellen Windau, Chinook Salmon, 27.60, Sturgeon Bay.
Junior Slam
1. Tred Hildebrand, 114.52, Sheboygan. 2. Austin Ziegler, 98.12, Sheboygan. 3. Daniel Metz, 87.29, Racine. 4. Owen Jankowski, 77.84, Racine. 5. Andrew Jakes, 75.87, Racine.
Junior Master Angler
1. Ava Pietila, 49.70, Racine. 2. Sawyer Stephens, 48.47, Racine.
