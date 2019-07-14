As a tenant of the Reef Point Marina since 1987, Jim Mueller knows his way around these waters about as well as anyone.
He demonstrated that once again Sunday.
The 55-year-old tool and die maker, who lives in Bartlett, Ill., won Salmon-A-Rama’s Two-Men-On-A-Boat contest for the fifth time on Sunday, the second day of the annual fishing contest on Lake Michigan. Fishing with son Brad in his 29-foot boat, “Stormtrooper,” the two caught the limit of 10 fish, which weighed a total of 97.3 pounds.
Factoring in the 10 points that are awarded to each fish along with that total weight, Jim and Brad totaled 197.3 points.
Finishing second was Craig Bender and Jim Carrington, who caught nine fish and totaled 173 points.
Jim and Brad landed four lake trout, one chinook salmon and five coho. Their largest catch was an 18-pound chinook.
Of the 39 boats in the contest, there were only two limits of 10 fish caught among the 39 entrants.
“We started off of Wind Point for our lake trout,” Jim Mueller said. “We’re only allowed to catch four in the tournament, so in the first hour and a half of the tournament, we caught our four lake trout.
“Then we pulled line and we ran south toward Kenosha and fished out in 200 feet of water to get our salmon. It was a real tough bite today.”
Jim said there luck and his familiarity with the area were factors in his success.
“There’s a lot of luck in fishing and a lot of hard work, too,” he said. “The spots aren’t as secretive as maybe an inland lake because the salmon are roaming with currents and weather changes. So out in the big water, these fish are always on the move and it’s just a matter of your experience based on weather patterns with where you’re going to fish the next day.”
Jim said he will split the cash prize, which is expected to be around $900, with his son. The two also received a trophy.
SOME MORE BIG ONES: After two 30-plus fish were registered during the opening day of the tournament Saturday, including the 31.82-pound chinook that still has the overall lead, two more big ones came in Sunday.
Bob Stanul, an 80-year-old Sheboygan man who was fishing with his son, Brian, landed a 31.09-pound chinook six to seven miles east of Sheboygan.
And Jake Davies, a 29-year-old Johnson Creek man, caught a 30.90-pound chinook about eight miles northeast of Port Washington.
It was Davies who struck first. Fishing at about 5:45 a.m. with friends P.J. Wick and Ryan Wheeler, Davies used a meat rig in about 220 feet of water.
“We were just setting rods and we got our fifth rod in,” Davies said. “The dipsey diver went off at 50 feet down and we fought with it for about 35 minutes. I brought it in and they netted it.”
For a brief time, Davies thought he could have a fish large enough to take over the overall lead.
“We didn’t exactly know how big it was at the time,” he said. “It was the biggest one we’ve ever seen.”
Stanul was fishing with his on, Brian, when he also made a run for the overall lead. His chinook hit about 8:30 Sunday morning.
“It took out about 600 feet of line, so it just about emptied the reel,” Stanul said. “It took about a half an hour, 40 minutes to bring it in.”
Despite the four 30-plus-pound catches that have been registered in the SAR so far, Stanul doesn’t necessarily think fishing on the lake has been exceptional.
“It’s very spotty,” he said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to the fishing. We don’t know how or what is happening. We got one fish at 200 feet of water, we got one fish at 150 and we got another fish at 66 feet.
“You’ve just got to cover ground and hope for the best. (Saturday), we didn’t do well at all. We couldn’t buy a fish then.”
Other notable fish Sunday include the 25.26-pound lake trout caught by Jim LaFortune, the SAR Tournament director. That moved him into second place in the boat division behind Port Washington’s Greg Gassen (26.10).
Moving to the top of leaderboards Sunday were Milwaukee’s Kevin Zubarik, with his 18.68-pound brown trout, and Racine’s Tom Owen with his 14.18-pound coho. Both are in the boat division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.