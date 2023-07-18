RACINE — Terrance Green wasn’t going to let something simple like a hospital stay keep him from getting out to fish on Lake Michigan Tuesday morning.

Green fell on Sunday and injured his elbow, first going to urgent care, then the emergency room, then the hospital.

He made his break early Tuesday morning so he could participate in the fourth annual Paralyzed Veterans of America-Wisconsin Chapter Outing during the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest.

“I told them I was going fishing and they said ‘what?” said Green, 63. “I was packed, I was dressed and I slipped into the elevator. They were trying to call me to come back — I had people calling my name and my phone has been ringing, but I’m not answering it.

“I jumped in my car and drove out here — I had to come here.”

It was worth the trip for the Army veteran, who served from 1977 through 2000 and fought in Panama, Grenada and in Desert Storm, “and some other little skirmishes they sent us to,” he said.

Green, who has participated in all four veterans’ outings, caught four fish this year. Last year, he caught the largest brown trout of the outing.

Green was fishing on "Fish Chatter," the boat owned by charter captain Travis Becker of Racine.

And don’t worry — Green is heading back to the hospital.

“I already called the head nurse,” he said.

There were 10 charter boats carrying veterans on the lake and around 50 veterans and family members were out on the lake.

The participants on "Fish Chatter" had the largest catch of the boats with 11 fish. None of them were large, but the fun they had certainly was.

“I really appreciate doing this and it’s an honor to be part of it,” Becker said. “We started this morning southeast of Racine and set up on the Hill in 80 feet of water. We caught a coho right away.

We were parallel to the shore and went into a little bit shallower water, 60 to 70 feet and that’s where we got the rest of our fish. It was a great day.”

Becker said boats were all over the area trying to find the best spot. He said some went to deeper water (150 to 200 feet) and others went as far south as Kenosha and as far north at Oak Creek. He said every boat caught fish.

“The weather was so cooperative,” Becker said. “The sun was shining, there were no storms, there was a light breeze — it was a fantastic day.”

Another one of the veterans on Becker’s boat was Tim “TJ” Martin, a retired Marine combat engineer who served for 2½ years in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and China, mostly building helipads. It was his first year participating in the Veterans Outing.

“I took two fish in and I loved it,” Martin said. “Just catching them is wonderful — I had a ball on the lake. It was just a great trip. It was nice and cool on the lake.”

Martin, 66, has been busy this summer. Just last week, he and some other area veterans competed in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Portland, Oregon, where he won a gold and silver in basketball in the novice division.

Howard Luxner of Mount Pleasant, who was on one of the boats from "First In Charters" (captain Josh Keeran), caught five fish, including an 18-pound brown trout. It was also his first time in the outing, but it definitely won’t be his last.

“Get out there and participate,” said Luxner, who won a gold medal in softball at the Wheelchair Games.

Luxner served as an aircraft mechanic in the Army from 1979 through 2000 and was stationed in Alaska, Lubbock, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and at Royal Air Force station Alconbury in Huntingdon, England.

Jerry Costabile, the captain of "Resolute Charters" in Kenosha, was one of the captains who helped increase the number of boats to participate in the Veterans Outing. He has been part of the outing since the beginning.

“We had fun, that’s the most important thing,” Costabile said. “I took the lead and got the captains (to participate), and we got a great sponsorship from Case (CNH Industrial). They provided breakfast for all the vets, the captains and first mates.”

The Racine Fire Department was on hand Tuesday to help load wheelchairs onto and off the boats. Some of the wheelchairs can weigh more than 200 pounds.

“They were fabulous,” Costabile said. “They were here this morning and here when we got in. We had four (participants) on the boat, with two veterans in wheelchairs, along with one’s nephew and one’s wife.

“There are usually about four or five people per boat, With the number of wheelchairs, we have to make sure we have room and it’s safe.

“It took five firemen to lift one wheelchair into the boat.”

Bonnie Sikora of CNH Industrial said it was the second year of the company’s partnership with PVA-Wisconsin and Salmon Unlimited and that is expected to continue. There were five volunteers from the company who arrived at SAR headquarters at 5 a.m.

“Volunteering for the veterans is very important to our employees,” Sikora said. “We have an employee resource group specifically for vets and few of them were here today.

“We plan to keep the partnership going as long as the event is going and we’re able to.”

Green summed up the day perfectly and encouraged fellow veterans to come out and fish next year and beyond.

“This is great,” Green said. “More vets should come out.

“I’m coming — if anything is outside on the water, if it’s hunting or fishing, I’m going. I have to go — I don’t care, I’m there.”

KAYAKERS LIKE PORT WASHINGTON: As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the top eight anglers in the Kayak Division have registered their fish at the weigh-in station in Port Washington, the Bait Box.

The kayak leader is Zach Schultz, who caught a 23.96-pound chinoon salmon on Monday. The only non-chinook on the list is fourth-place Art Martinez, who caught a 21.96-pound brown trout.

OVERALL LEADER: As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the overall leader is still Tom Brey, who caught a 31.90-pound chinook in the Door County area and registered the fish Sunday at the weigh-in site Mann’s Mercantile on Washington Island.

RESULTS: To see complete standings, go online to standings.salmon-a-rama.com