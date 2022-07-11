Salmon-A-Rama: Fishing conditions continue to change rapidly

Anglers waiting for fishing conditions on Lake Michigan to improve need only to wait for a few minutes.

OK, maybe that's a stretch, but the first two-plus days of the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest have been topsy-turvy, to say the least.

The weather drastically improved on Sunday after high winds made for rough water and miserable fishing ciditions on Saturday. The winds picked up again Sunday night and Monday morning, creating challenging conditions for anglers once again.

The winds let up Monday afternoon, but are expected to pick up again Tuesday.

"The storm did came through and there was a marine warning this morning," longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender said early Monday afternoon. "Some anglers got caught in the storm, but everybody made it back.

"(Tuesday), we're going to have a northwest wind, so it's going to be pretty bumpy. But the rest of the week sounds pretty good."

The biggest development Monday was the 30-pound chinook Larry Seelow of Sheboygan brought in. But that's more than two pounds lighter than the 32.24-pound chinook John Federighe of Milwaukee registered Saturday, the first day of the contest.

David Brinkman won the contest last year with a 31.61-pound chinook.

"There were no real giants brought in here (Monday)," Bender said. "There were a couple of nice browns brought in and some nice kings, but no world record stuff."