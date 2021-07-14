Salmon-A-Rama: Challenging conditions making for quiet week so far

Take fishing buddies Al Hetchler, 62, and Chris Fouty, 33, of Salem. They gave it another try Wednesday and the largest fish they brought back was a rainbow trout weighing between 12 and 13 pounds.

“There’s nothing but winds out of the northeast, which brings a lot of waves and a lot of warm water,” Fouty said. “We need to have the wind switch out the west and push the cold water in. Fish like that.”

Hetchler, a 1976 Park High School graduate who is a manager at Twin Disc in Racine, has been fishing in SAR since 1978. He knows the realities of this tournament, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

Wednesday was another example. Just a few hours after discussing the challenging conditions for this tournament, thunderstorms moved into the area.

“This has been tough,” he said. “You get nine days (the length of the SAR contest) and you don’t ever get nine days (of favorable fishing conditions) in a row. It just seems like there’s always some kind of weather issue.

“Smaller boats like mine get a little beat up out there (because of the rough water). Bigger boats have more of a chance of being out more and going out deeper. But the water temperatures are everything.