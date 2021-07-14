Salmon-A-Rama: Challenging conditions making for quiet week so far

RACINE — About six hours after the Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest officially opened Saturday, David Brinkman was several miles out on Lake Michigan, somewhere between Wind Point and Grant Park.
Using a spoon bait in about 160 feet of water, the 60-year-old Mount Pleasant man reeled in a 31.61-pound chinook salmon. The boat he was on, “Tinker Toy,” traveled about a mile and a half before the fish was finally netted.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Brinkman’s fish has held its lead in the contest, a stretch of five days. Maybe such an extended lean stretch isn’t unprecedented in the 46-year history of Salmon-A-Rama, but it sure is rare.
“I’ve seen them (overall leads) hold up from Tuesday until the end of the contest,” Brinkman said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen one jump up right away at the start and then hold the lead all week.
“As the days go by, I get a little more nervous.”
Are the chances good that someone will register a fish by the end contest at 11 a.m. Sunday and win the grand prize valued at $25,000? Based on the history of the SAR, the answer is yes.
Still, this year is shaping up as an aberration. Between the westerly winds that have pushed in warm water and driven fish into the depths and the choppy waters that have kept anglers off the lake, there hasn’t been a lot of movement on the leaderboard.
Take fishing buddies Al Hetchler, 62, and Chris Fouty, 33, of Salem. They gave it another try Wednesday and the largest fish they brought back was a rainbow trout weighing between 12 and 13 pounds.
“There’s nothing but winds out of the northeast, which brings a lot of waves and a lot of warm water,” Fouty said. “We need to have the wind switch out the west and push the cold water in. Fish like that.”
Hetchler, a 1976 Park High School graduate who is a manager at Twin Disc in Racine, has been fishing in SAR since 1978. He knows the realities of this tournament, but that doesn’t make it any easier.
Wednesday was another example. Just a few hours after discussing the challenging conditions for this tournament, thunderstorms moved into the area.
“This has been tough,” he said. “You get nine days (the length of the SAR contest) and you don’t ever get nine days (of favorable fishing conditions) in a row. It just seems like there’s always some kind of weather issue.
“Smaller boats like mine get a little beat up out there (because of the rough water). Bigger boats have more of a chance of being out more and going out deeper. But the water temperatures are everything.
“If we got close in 50-to-60-degree temperatures, everybody could fish. Now we’re going out to 180 to 200 feet to water to try to catch fish. The smaller boats have a challenge with the waves out there. You’ve got to be careful out there.”
Keith Sprangers, a 59-year-old Mount Pleasant resident, knew there were going to be problems Wednesday when he saw the boat launch area.
“There were seven or eight trailers in the parking lot,” he said. “So you knew there were not a lot of fishing happening out of here for Salmon-A-Rama. Usually, you couldn’t find a spot in the parking lot!
“Before, you hoped to get down here before 5 (in the morning) to get a good parking spot. But there’s nobody here!”
It remains to be seen how much conditions improve before the end of the contest. Sprangers returned Wednesday afternoon when his wife warned him of approaching storms and he’s not encouraged by what he sees in the next few days.
“We just rolled in because my wife sent me a screen shot of some storms coming and I thought we’d be getting rained on by now,” he said. “The forecast is four to six waves for (Thursday) so we’re iffy to even be able to fish then.
“The tournament might be over.”
All of which would be good news for Brinkman. But he’s not exactly counting on that prize just yet.
“As the days go by, I’m getting more and more confident,” Brinkman said. “But it only takes one fish to knock me out of first place.
“I know what’s out there. There was a 39-pounder caught in Muskegon (Mich.) last Saturday, but he was in a different tournament.”
With three-plus days remaining in the tournament, all anglers can do is keep dropping lines and hoping for the best.
“I don’t know if frustrating is the right word,” Sprangers said. “It’s fishing. You get ideas, you try things, you go places ... you’ve got to love to do it or you’re not going to do it.”
