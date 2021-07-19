Salmon-A-Rama: Brinkman can finally relax after a tense week

Minutes passed like hours for David Brinkman as the annual Salmon-Rama fishing contest drew closer to an end.
Just hours after the official start of the contest at 12:01 a.m. on July 10, Brinkman reeled in a 31.61-pound chinook salmon. Surely, his overall lead in the contest would be overtaken that early in the contest, wouldn’t it? The 60-year-old Brinkman certainly assumed that it would play out that way.
But as the days passed and unfavorable fishing conditions — warm water had scattered the fish and the waves were daunting most of the week — Brinkman’s fish held its lead.
“When I registered it that early, I was sure somebody was going to catch me,” said Brinkman, a Mount Pleasant resident who drives for Ozinga Redi-Mix in Kenosha.
Despite some major scares, especially with the 31.53-pound chinook Chris Rogers of Oak Creek registered on Saturday, that never happened. Brinkman’s lead help up until the contest officially ended at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Rogers admitted he waited too long to register his fish Saturday. He added that his fish likely lost weight during the four to five hours he remained on the lake after catching it.
“He should have won, to be honest,” Brinkman said. “He had no ice and no water in his cooler, from what I’ve been told. I would guess that his fish lost half a pound, minimum. With no ice and no water, that fish is going to lose weight.”
But there were far more anglers than Rogers who could have knocked Brinkman’s catch from the top.
“The guy on Saturday (Rogers) should have caught me,” Brinkman said. “Somebody fishing on a charter out of Racine Sunday should have caught me, but he didn’t have an entry ticket. He caught, what I heard, a 33-pounder.
“A friend of mine was fishing up in Door County all week and he heard about several 32s and 33s being caught up there. None of those people had an entry ticket. And somebody on the day I caught mine caught a 39-pounder, but he was in a different contest.”
Give credit to Brinkman for keeping at it even as his fish remained in the lead. Other than July 11, when he decided not to subject his 30-foot Sea Ray boat, “Tinker Toy,” to the big waves, Brinkman estimated that he averaged 14 to 15 hours a day fishing.
Incidentally, now that he has secured the grand prize valued at about $25,000, Brinkman reveals that he caught the fish about seven to eight miles out near the county line. He was fishing in about 170 feet of water and used a meat rig for bait.
“All the way through Wednesday and Thursday, I was saying, ‘My fish is going to get caught,’ “ Brinkman said. “It didn’t bother me. It’s going to be what it’s going to be.
“On Thursday night, we looked at the standings when the weigh-in in Racine closed, we were still in first. Same thing with Friday night. We hung on for another day. Saturday night ... we made it through another day.
“Then Sunday morning, we went out fishing. We packed up early and went in to watch the rest of the weigh-in. That’s when the knots in my stomach were really there — the last hour of the contest.”
There were a handful of people in line to weigh their fish after the contest ended, but Brinkman read their body language and wasn’t too concerned.
“I had a pretty good idea we had won by 11 o’clock,” he said. “There were five or six coolers in line, but nobody was grinning or high-fiving. Nobody had the appearance by their demeanor that they had a big fish, so I was pretty confident we were free and clear.”
And now comes the fun part: what to do with the money.
Brinkman won $22,000 in cash and a 9.9 Yamaha outboard motor. The plan is to split the money with those who were on his boat when he caught his prize-winner and that list is sizeable.
He was joined by his wife, Kim, grandchildren Acaia, 17. Anthony, 13, and Alex, 11, great nephew Austin Anderson and friend Bryan Jackson-Grau.
“We’ll split the prize,” said Brinkman, who plans to display his fish at home. “I’ll be honest with you. I couldn’t have caught this fish without my wife, my great nephew and Bryan and my good luck charms, my grandchildren.
“You have to have 100 things go right every time you hook a fish. One thing goes wrong and the fish is gone. So we have an agreement on the boat that we split the prize.”