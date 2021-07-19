Salmon-A-Rama: Brinkman can finally relax after a tense week

But there were far more anglers than Rogers who could have knocked Brinkman’s catch from the top.

“The guy on Saturday (Rogers) should have caught me,” Brinkman said. “Somebody fishing on a charter out of Racine Sunday should have caught me, but he didn’t have an entry ticket. He caught, what I heard, a 33-pounder.

“A friend of mine was fishing up in Door County all week and he heard about several 32s and 33s being caught up there. None of those people had an entry ticket. And somebody on the day I caught mine caught a 39-pounder, but he was in a different contest.”

Give credit to Brinkman for keeping at it even as his fish remained in the lead. Other than July 11, when he decided not to subject his 30-foot Sea Ray boat, “Tinker Toy,” to the big waves, Brinkman estimated that he averaged 14 to 15 hours a day fishing.

Incidentally, now that he has secured the grand prize valued at about $25,000, Brinkman reveals that he caught the fish about seven to eight miles out near the county line. He was fishing in about 170 feet of water and used a meat rig for bait.

“All the way through Wednesday and Thursday, I was saying, ‘My fish is going to get caught,’ “ Brinkman said. “It didn’t bother me. It’s going to be what it’s going to be.