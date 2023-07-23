RACINE — For someone who just won more than $36,000 in prizes, Tom Bray was pretty serene early Sunday afternoon.

The fisherman from Iron Mountain, Michigan, caught a 31.90-pound chinook salmon on the north end of Lake Michigan on the second day of the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest, and it held up all week to make Bray the grand prize winner.

Meanwhile, the man who could be called the king of Salmon-A-Rama, Ivan Stross of Oak Creek, had to wait a day longer than Bray to find out if his 26.5-pound chinook held up to win the Onshore Division of SAR after catching it just two hours into the contest on July 15.

There were no lead changes in any fish category on the final day, meaning Bray and Stross could finally relax and received their prizes.

Interestingly, Bray was not even going to enter Salmon-A-Rama, but was talked into it by a friend.

“I’m not really a tournament guy,” said Bray, 53, a property manager in Iron Mountain. “(His friend) was down in Door County because his girlfriend wanted to pick cherries. He called me and said ‘I could buy those tickets right now if want.’ I said OK, fine, go ahead.”

They went out fishing and came to Wisconsin waters because they were also entered in the KD (Kewaunee-Door County) Salmon Tournament. (Salmon-A-Rama has no restrictions on state borders as long as the fish is caught in Lake Michigan.)

They caught several fish in the 15- to 20-pound range on the first day, then the big chinook hit at about 8 a.m. last Sunday. He was fishing just a couple miles south of the Michigan-Wisconsin border near Rock Island, off the tip of Door County.

He used a flasher fly with a dipsy wire and about 125 feet of line. It took him about 45 minutes to bring the fish in.

“We knew it was a big fish, so we didn’t horse it at all,” Bray said.

The fish was registered at Manns Mercantile on Washington Island, the newest of the dozen official SAR weigh-in stations.

The boat he was on, the GS Royale owned by Cole Mroczkowski, was also competing in the Big 5 Contest, which goes by the combined weight of the five largest fish registered. GS Royale totaled 169.52 pounds to finish third.

The north end of the lake was the place to be for the biggest chinook. Five of the top 10 chinook caught off shore were registered at Washington Island or Sturgeon Bay, and eight of the top 10 Big 5 competitors registered at those two sites.

Bray was more thrilled at catching a 30-plus pound fish than winning Salmon-A-Rama.

“When we bought the tickets, early on we decided no matter who catches the fish, we’re going to split the money,” Bray said. “I’ve been fishing for 30-pound salmon for 20 years and for me, the most exciting thing was honestly to catch the (31.9-pound) salmon.”

Bray’s fish is also in the lead in the KD Tournament, which ended Sunday. He also said if not for the KD tournament, he would not have had to come to Wisconsin waters to fish in the first place and wouldn’t have been in the right place at the right time to catch the fish.

“We got super lucky,” he said. “Being in the KD tournament caused us to win this one.”

He may be splitting the money with his boatmates, but Bray isn’t sure what to do with the Rambo E-Bike and Yamaha 9.9 motor that are also part of the grand prize package.

Stross wins again, this time for dad

Stross, 54, said with his overall onshore and onshore rainbow trout (12.60 pounds) titles, he has won 16 Salmon-A-Rama titles, all onshore.

He dedicated his championship with the 26.5-pound chinook, the largest chinook caught on shore since 2002 (also by Stross), to his father, Richard, who passed away in January. His death hit Stross hard.

“When my parents broke up (in the 1970s), I didn’t understand why,” Stross said. “I just put everything into fishing and I never thought about that until my dad died, I was just into fishing.

“I’m working hard to regain my fishing identity and I’m very emotional — this one is for my dad.”

Stross has been fishing for about 40 years, has competed in SAR for 35 years and called himself “probably the most experienced fisherman of anyone in the field. My life has been dedicated to fishing.

“I’ve been fishing 40 years on the pier and I love it,” he said. “I just like shore fishing, the camaraderie and the competition, and I don’t mind if someone gets a bigger fish. Some years you do good and some years you do bad, but the most important thing is the effort.

“It’s hard to stay on the shore. How you prove it is when there’s no fish to be caught. It’s mentally a tough grind and it’s a lot of work. I’m getting older and I’m going to do it as long as I physically can.”

Stross also made a promise that just might come true someday.

“I’m going to win the overall title before I’m done — I promise that. I’ve had it right to the pier and it will happen.”

Schultz wins Kayak Division

Zach Schultz of Menomonee Falls couldn’t duplicate the feat last year by Cedarburg’s Nick Van Gompel — catching the SAR grand prize fish from a kayak — but he did catch a 23.96-pound chinook last Monday night that held up to win the Kayak Division.

He was fishing in 40 feet of water about three-fourths of a mile off Port Washington when the fish hit. The fish gave him the lead over his friend William Somerfield, who caught a 23.10-pound chinook earlier the same day.

“When I caught it, I knew it was a big fish and I knew it was good enough to displace Will,” Schultz said. “I never thought that fish would hold up. The fishing was so good and we were all catching our limits pretty much every night. We had a lot of teeners (15-16 pound fish), but not a lot of big ones.”

This is Schultz’s first victory in SAR. He’s been second each of the last two times he’s competed, including losing out to Van Gompel on the final day four years ago.

His fish that year was the exact same weight as his winner this year.”

Hahn, Her win youth titles

Jake Hahn of Twin Lakes was the youth offshore winner this year with a 28.05-pound chinook caught last Tuesday. The fish was actually the sixth-largest fish caught in the contest overall, but he was only entered in the youth division.

Hahn, 13, was fishing with his father, Patrick, straight east of the Racine harbor on the hills in about 80 feet of water. His fish hit at the same time the two other lines on Patrick’s boat hit, but they were able to get his big one on the boat without incident.

“It made three big runs and then it just came in,” said Jake, who needed about 20 minute to bring the fish in.”

Patrick was surprised how big it was considering it didn’t put up a big fight.

“Horse it in is what I said,” Patrick said. “When we got it in the net we said “Oh my God, that’s a lot bigger than we thought.’ ”

It was the largest fish, by three pounds, that Jake has ever caught. It also helped him win the youth Master Angler title (at least one each of chinook, coho, lake trout, brown trout, rainbow trout) with a total catch of 69.20 pounds.

Patrick Hahn said Jake, who has been fishing for 10 years, is going to be good in the fishing game for a long time.

“He’s quite the fisherman,” Patrick said. “He’ll make a good first mate or captain down the road. He picks the baits and he picks where he wants to run them at.

“It’s fun to do master angler together—that’s how we started and we wanted to do that challenge.”

The winner in the Youth Onshore division, which is new this year, was Cyrus Her, who caught a 7.18-pound coho and earned 25 bonus points for catching the first of that species for a total of 32.18 points. He was one of just three contestants who registered fish in that category.

“It put up a decent fight,” said Cyrus, who caught the fish Friday in the Port Washington area.

Alexander Brinkman came close Sunday by registering a 5.15 brown trout for 30.15 points.

Pietila the master angler

MASTER ANGLER: The overall master angler winner was Tom Pietila of Racine, who totaled 79.60 pounds, but he could have been a double winner.

He hooked two brown trout at the same time, but lost one of them. He registered one of 23.65 pounds last Sunday, but he said the one he lost was probably 25 to 27 pounds. The winning brown trout, caught by Ross Wiederhold, weighed 23.70 pounds.

“We doubled up on two big ones,” Pietila said. “One came off the hook and the other one got stuck in the net with the hook.”

Other winners

There was one offshore lead change on Sunday, when Cameron Gulotta of Racine registered a 14.95-pound coho tin pass Matt Smith (14.86) of Sturgeon Bay.

Here are the other winners:

OFFSHORE: Lake trout — John Messina, Racine, 23.45. Rainbow trout — Roberta Whiteman, Racine, 15.85. Brown trout — Ross Wiederhold, Racine, 23.70. Big 5 — Hooked Up 1, registered at Washington Island, 174.99 pounds.

ONSHORE: Brown trout — Al Eng, Milwaukee, 15.94. Coho Salmon — Chris Andrea, Port Washington, 8.62. Master angler — Birdies Yang, Sheboygan, 42.44.

PERCH DIVISION: John Otwaska Jr., Racine, 1,810 millimeters.

YOUTH DIVISION: Offshore — Junior Slam, Levi Chevalier, Marinette, 105.92.

Complete final standings are online at standings.salmon-a-rama.com

Numbers way, way up

In large part to a restocking effort a couple years ago, the number of fish caught during Salmon-A-Rama rose from 3,220 last year to 3,990 over the last nine days. The total weight was 43,157 pounds, well up from last year’s total catch of 31,800 pounds.

“We had the increased stocking and we’re beginning to see (numbers go up),” longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender said. “Chinook coho increased, specifically from Racine and Kenosha. I think people are very, very happy.

Bender also said increased participation helped lead to big numbers as well.

“We had a lot of participants, very good weather and it was very good fishing this year,” Bender said. “We saw a lot big brown trout coming in several over 20 pounds. I thought brown was going to win it, but didn’t happen.

“We heard a couple people lost some big ones, but it’s been a really good year. We had good chinook, coho and steelhead fishing the past few days. There were a lot of nice fish caught and we had a lot of new winners. The expansion into Washington Island brought in a lot from up there.

“We had a great turnout and it’s still a great event for nearly 50 years. We’re looking forward to many more.”