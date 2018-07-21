Craig Bender and Jim LaFortune enjoyed a bit of a busman’s holiday on Saturday.
Both men have been heavily involved in planning, organizing and directing the Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest for many years. But both men finally enjoyed some time on the water Saturday and it paid off handsomely.
Bender, a member of Racine’s Salmon Unlimited, made the most of his lone bite on the lake, catching a 23.61-pound brown trout to move into second place in the brown trout boat leaderboard.
“The lake was really rough today,” Bender said. “We had four- to six-foot waves out there and the wind was blowing around 40 miles per hour. Had only one bite in the multiple hours we were there, but what a bite it was.”
With only one day remaining in the annual contest, Bender said he hopes to be able to catch one that will push him into first place, regardless of how the weather treats him.
“Once you get 30 or 40 feet offshore, it starts to get really bad especially with this weather we’ve been having,” Bender said. “That said, you can’t get a big one unless you go out and fish, no matter the weather.”
LaFortune, this year’s tournament director, also got on the leaderboard for the first time. LaFortune’s 22.69-pound brown trout put him in third place right behind Bender in the brown trout boat category.
Both Bender and LaFortune sit behind brown trout leader Jeff Durik, who caught a 24.53-pounder on Tuesday.
There was little movement on the leaderboard on Saturday, even though the rain stayed away. Less than 50 fish were registered on Friday, which was plagued by rain showers.
Moving up Saturday was John Otwaska, who went into second place in the perch division with a 1,646-millimeter catch, and Bill Classon, who took over fifth place in the chinook salmon boat category with a 28.70-pound catch.
The contest ends at 11 a.m. Sunday with the grand prize boat winner still very much up for grabs. No big one has been landed yet and Tyler Hartmann still leads with a 30.26-pound chinook he caught last Sunday.
Right behind him is Michael Piering, with a 30.22 pounder, and Derek Martin, with a 30.16-pound chinook salmon.
The shore leader remains Chris Andrea, who caught a 24.15-pound brown trout on Tuesday. Tim Rumlow is in second place with a 20.31-pound chinook salmon.
