Less than 48 hours before the official close of the Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest, only a few people could be seen on the grounds as a searing sun beat down on this scorching hot Friday afternoon.
Cooler near the lake? Not hardly considering it was 90 degrees on the Lake Michigan shoreline Friday afternoon.
Out on the blue waters of the lake, the muscle of engines from power boats could be heard as they passed nearby the shore. This was all about joy at the height of summer for these boaters.
The far more serious business was out in the distant haze, where anglers in countless boats were putting in their hours as time marched on toward the official end of the contest at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The goal of most everyone out there in that haze is to lure a fish larger than the 33.64-pound chinook salmon SAR chairman Jim LaFortune caught Monday night about three miles south of Milwaukee.
That’s going to be a tall order considering LaFortune’s fish is the largest registered in the tournament since 2010, but so many guys out there are going to take it down to Sunday’s deadline.
“My educated guess is that they’re pounding it hard,” said longtime SAR volunteer Mary Lee Hetland as she put in another 16-hour day at the SAR grounds. “They’re not going to give up until they have the lead or are at least in the lead to make the whole week worthwhile.”
But Lake Michigan remains a puzzle that has been so hard to solve this week. The paradox is this: The fish are larger than they have been in at least a decade — the latest count is nine 30-plus-pound chinook salmons that have been registered this year after just three of that weight were brought in between 2011 and 2018 — but they have also been so elusive.
A fish large enough to win the $25,000 grand prize (or a truck valued at $38,000) is out there somewhere. Tracking it down is an entirely different matter.
“Kind of OK,” a fishermen said when asked about the fishing conditions as he jumped into his boat from the pier. “It’s not great, but not horrible.”
That means that so many anglers the likes of Jerry and Chris Hellmich are going to keep at it until Sunday morning. Chris has returned from his home in Rancho Cucamongo, Calif., during every SAR Tournament since 1985 to join his brother on the water and he has made his stay worthwhile.
The Hellmiches had a big strike Sunday when they brought in a 27-pound chinook. But they have since reaped few rewards for their routine 16-hour days on the water.
“It’s a little rough out there, but we’re marking fish,” Jerry said. “We’re catching three or four a day. That’s it.”
Still, they trudge on, just like countless others in this tournament.
“We’re fisherman and this is the world’s largest fresh-water tournament,” Jerry said. “The grand prize is $25,000. How can you pass it up? We’ll be out there another two days for sure.”
REMEMBERING JOHN HETLAND: After Racine police officer John Hetland was killed in the line of duty June 17 while trying to stop a robbery, MaryLee Hetland’s Facebook page came alive.
The longtime SAR volunteer has been divorced from John’s second cousin, Dax, for nearly 20 years. But as she says, “Once a Hetland, always a Hetland.”
And when John died, people who knew him remembered MaryLee.
“A lot of people reached out on my Facebook page and said he would always make sure they were safe while they were fishing on the pier and then they would exchange fishing stories.”
John Hetland, after all, came from a fishing family and had a passion for shore fishing.
Not surprisingly, MaryLee has been asked numerous times throughout the tournament if she was related to John.
“My ex-husband’s dad was the eldest of 12 and those boys were all raised on South Pier,” she said. “So all the boys were shore fishermen and that’s why John had such a passion for the shore. Anybody who knew him will tell you that.
“Even though I’m divorced, the Hetland family has always embraced me. I want to do whatever I can to keep that memory alive. I would actually like to see South Pier dedicated in John’s honor.”
