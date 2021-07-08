Salmon-A-Rama 2021: Fishing conditions setting up for a strong contest

Craig Bender is pleading patience with anglers.
The longtime Salmon-A-Rama volunteer believes fishing conditions could be less than ideal when the annual contest officially starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. But with a little time, Bender adds, things could get interesting.
Starting with the 2016 contest, the grand prize fish have each surpassed 30 pounds. Tournament chairman Jim LaFortune registered the largest during that stretch with his 33.64-pound chinook salmon in 2019.
Michael Laituri won last year with a nearly identical catch — a 33.62-pound chinook.
Bender is expecting more of the same for this contest, which officially concludes at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 18.
"It's been a little tough the last few days because the water remains cold on this side of the lake," Bender said. "It's starting to warm up so fishing should pick up once the water warms up and concentrates the fish a little further off shore.
"We have northeast winds coming, which is typically good for fishing. So, hopefully, that will set up the fishing a little bit better. I expect the fishing to be pretty good."
Such favorable conditions would continue a trend that has been in place for much of this year. In fact, Bender could see a fish weighing at least 35 pounds winning the tournament.
The SAR record catch is the 41.15-pound brown trout Roger Hellen caught July 16, 2010.
"So far this year, the fishing has been good," Bender said. "The coho salmon bite has been very good up until recently and that's just because the water has gotten too cold. Lake trout fishing has been good.
"Chinook salmon fishing has been a little slow. Some very big fish have been caught — many fish in the 30-pound and 35-pound class have been caught, so I'm pretty excited about big fish this year. There's also some smaller chinook being caught, so that's looking good for future years.
"There's less stocking in the lake, so you should expect to catch less king salmon. But there's giant ones out there and many giants have been caught this year. So I expect some very big fish — at least 35 pounds — to win the tournament."
It was quiet on the Salmon-A-Rama grounds Thursday afternoon, when the skies were overcast and the temperatures were in the low 60s. The tent was set up on the east end of the Reef Point Brewhouse parking lot, but there was no one to be seen in the area.
That will change starting Saturday when anglers will be flowing in and out of the tent to register their catches, grab something to eat or just kibitz.
It's been that way on Racine's lakefront every July since 1975. In the Feb. 28, 1975 Journal Times, event organizer Wendell Anderson was quoted as saying, "Even when people are out of work, they look for recreation. Fishermen have bugged me so much about this that I finally said, 'Hey, that's a good idea.' It's the only contest that includes onshore fishing."
Through the good times and bad, Salmon-A-Rama has withstood the test of time. The bleakest moment came on March 14, 1997, when it was announced the tournament was ending because of rising costs and declining profits.
But within weeks, efforts were made to save the festival. And almost as if it was an omen, Michael Collins of Stoughton went on to catch the largest fish registered in the contest to that point — a 37.40-pound lake trout — and the bad feelings from earlier that year were washed away.
Salmon-A-Rama has been reconfigured again to a fishing-only event because of the complications of holding a festival. From that standpoint, it's not the event it once was, but the true intent of what Anderson envisioned 46 years ago — an event that brings out the best in Lake Michigan anglers — is more alive than ever.
That again was evident last year when Laituri landed his 33.62-pound chinook salmon about 48 hours before the end of the contest to take the lead. It was just the second catch of at least 30 pounds registered in the contest and the first overall leader change in four days.
Two days later, Laituri was at the weigh-in station that lacked the usual final-day commotion because of the COVID-10 pandemic. And he learned that he would be receiving the $25,000 grand prize.
"When we found out it was 33 pounds, we were pretty confident at that point." Laituri said at the time.
One year later, Bender believes anyone entered in the contest is in position to be the next Laituri. What's his best advice for anglers?
"Start fishing in the dark," he said. "I would start in 100 feet of water off of Racine, look for bait fish and for bigger fish neat the bait fish, but get out early in the morning if you can or fish later in the afternoon to evening into the dark.
"The water clarity has been super clear and the fish have really been spooky. Run some lead cores and spoons and some meat rigs. The bigger fish have been caught on meat rigs in the past few years.
"A meat rig should catch the big fish and going a bit slower. And fish for big fish. Don't fish just to catch 25 fish in your boat. Your chances are better if you just slow down and target the big fish."
Mary Lee Hetland, a longtime SAR volunteer, feels the good times are back after a last year's pandemic-troubled tournament.
"I can already see it's going to be bigger and better," she said.
In Photos: 2019 Salmon-A-Rama on Lake Michigan
Photos from Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama 2019 kicked off Sunday along Lake Michigan. The festival is running from July 13-21 with the weigh-in area and festival site at Pershing Park.