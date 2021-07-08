Salmon-A-Rama 2021: Fishing conditions setting up for a strong contest

The SAR record catch is the 41.15-pound brown trout Roger Hellen caught July 16, 2010.

"So far this year, the fishing has been good," Bender said. "The coho salmon bite has been very good up until recently and that's just because the water has gotten too cold. Lake trout fishing has been good.

"Chinook salmon fishing has been a little slow. Some very big fish have been caught — many fish in the 30-pound and 35-pound class have been caught, so I'm pretty excited about big fish this year. There's also some smaller chinook being caught, so that's looking good for future years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There's less stocking in the lake, so you should expect to catch less king salmon. But there's giant ones out there and many giants have been caught this year. So I expect some very big fish — at least 35 pounds — to win the tournament."

It was quiet on the Salmon-A-Rama grounds Thursday afternoon, when the skies were overcast and the temperatures were in the low 60s. The tent was set up on the east end of the Reef Point Brewhouse parking lot, but there was no one to be seen in the area.

That will change starting Saturday when anglers will be flowing in and out of the tent to register their catches, grab something to eat or just kibitz.