Running: New-look Lighthouse Run set for July 31

After being reduced to a virtual event last year because COVID-19, Racine’s annual Lighthouse Run is returning this summer.
It just might take awhile to get used to things. Because an event that has been an institution in Racine since 1979 is going to have a radically different look.
Instead of being held on the second or third Saturday of June, as has usually been the case, this year’s event will be on July 31 — the height of summer. And instead of entrants starting at the Racine Family YMCA and finishing on Main Street in downtown, the plan is to start and finish at Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road.
There will even be a new race management firm handling the event. Race Day Events of Fitchburg, Wis., which has been involved with the Lighthouse Run in previous years, is being brought back.
It will be a new look. But Cory Sebastian, Vice President of the Board for the YMCA, and race organizer Brenda Hughes are both confident the event will be opening a promising new chapter on July 31.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” Hughes said. “We did a virtual event last year, but that is just not the same. This is just a tremendous community gathering activity.”
Said Sebastian: “We want to make a big splash.”
The average high temperature in Racine on July 31 is around 80, which means there is a chance this could be one of the warmest Lighthouse Runs. But Sebastian said that change was necessary because of the pandemic.
“We were unsure about where things were standing with COVID protocols and where it was going to go,” Sebastian said. “We started planning it last year, but trying to pull it off in June with the uncertainty with everything that was going on seemed unrealistic.
“So we felt that pushing that date back would allow us more time to understand the way the community and the CDC (Center for Disease Control) is recommending we move forward.”
The Lighthouse Run will again feature 10- and four-mile competitive runs and a Fun Run/Walk.
But the familiar course of the last 40-plus years is undergoing an extreme makeover.
The new course starts on the grounds of Olympia Brown and heads north on Novak Road.
The two milers turn right (east) on 5½ Mile Road to Charles Street, head south on Charles Street and turn back near Silent Sunday Court.
Four milers follow the same course but continue on Charles Street to Four Mile Road and return.
The 10 milers follow a loop course toward Chapla Park/Lakeshore Drive, then head south toward the Wind Point Lighthouse via Lakeshore Drive, Six Mile Road, Novak Road, and 5½ Mile Road. Next is Charles Street, Four Mile Road and Lighthouse Drive to the Lighthouse before returning.
“There’s a lot of open space there and we are hoping to utilize some of the roads and things like that,” Sebastian said. “We love the City of Racine and we love Downtown Racine, but this is about the county also. It’s about everyone in the area, not just in the city, and being able to explore different areas in the county.
“But we’ll see what happens.”
While it’s probably unrealistic to expect a turnout that approaches the record 4,187 who competed in 1991, Sebastian is confident that the Lighthouse Run will make a robust recovery after a lost 2020.
“I’m hoping for the best turnout that we’ve had in recent years,” Sebastian said. “Ideally, I would love to see 2,000 runners.”
Sebastian believes the event has a great deal to offer.
“What’s really important is that people understand that this is a great event and every dollar is going to an amazing cause,” she said. “Every single dollar that goes in other than obviously covering expenses is going directly out to the community.”