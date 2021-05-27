Running: New-look Lighthouse Run set for July 31

The average high temperature in Racine on July 31 is around 80, which means there is a chance this could be one of the warmest Lighthouse Runs. But Sebastian said that change was necessary because of the pandemic.

“We were unsure about where things were standing with COVID protocols and where it was going to go,” Sebastian said. “We started planning it last year, but trying to pull it off in June with the uncertainty with everything that was going on seemed unrealistic.

“So we felt that pushing that date back would allow us more time to understand the way the community and the CDC (Center for Disease Control) is recommending we move forward.”

The Lighthouse Run will again feature 10- and four-mile competitive runs and a Fun Run/Walk.

But the familiar course of the last 40-plus years is undergoing an extreme makeover.

The new course starts on the grounds of Olympia Brown and heads north on Novak Road.

The two milers turn right (east) on 5½ Mile Road to Charles Street, head south on Charles Street and turn back near Silent Sunday Court.

Four milers follow the same course but continue on Charles Street to Four Mile Road and return.