Running: Annual Lighthouse Run in a holding pattern

During a time of the year when her job routinely becomes hectic, Nette Marks has been relegated to playing a waiting game with most everyone else these days.
The annual Lighthouse Run she directs is in limbo because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s race is scheduled for June 20, but with the City of Racine’s COVID-19 emergency declaration extending until at least May 25, little can be done in terms of preparation.
The Lighthouse Run has been one of Racine’s most-anticipated summer events since it started in 1979. And Marks is hoping to continue that tradition for a 41st consecutive year, but she just doesn’t know when it will be at the moment.
“We’re waiting to see what the governor (Tony Evers), the mayor (Cory Mason) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) are all going to be telling us,” Marks said. “We figure we’ve got some time yet before we need to make any decisions.
“Right now, the mayor has the declaration until May 25, so that would give us a month (before the race). We could still get everybody signed up to their teams and do the things we normally do this time of year. Then it will come down to what they tell us we can do. We’re going to obviously follow their guidelines.”
What is the worst-case scenario if there is still a shutdown at that point?
“When June comes up,” Marks said, “and they’re saying you can can’t have big gatherings or anything like that, we’ll have to look at if, ‘Do we just go ahead and switch to a date in September?’ We looked at a few dates we can do then, but we don’t want to make that decision yet because we’d really love to do it on June 20 and have it be a celebratory event where everyone can get outside.”
With the race just nine weeks away, calls are coming in to Marks and Patrick Flynn of 5K Events in Racine, who partnered with the Lighthouse Run starting last year to handle registration, timing, results and course management. There’s only so much Marks and Flynn can say.
“Anyone calling in and asking, ‘Are we having the race or are we not having the race, we’re just telling them, ‘Keep forming your teams like you normally would and go ahead and register and as soon as we can have the race, we’ll have the race,’ “ Marks said.
“But we basically told everybody, ‘If we can’t do it in June, we’ll be having a date in September.’ We just haven’t released what that date is because we don’t want people to focus out to September when it could possibly still be June 20 yet.”
Whenever the event is held, the courses will be tweaked for the second straight year in an effort to limit traffic closures and reduce the need for law enforcement personnel.
“We won’t be closing down as much of Main Street, so Main Street basically from south of Lakecrest Drive all the way to Hamilton can remain open,” she said. “So that helps with the traffic flow for the city.
“And it will end the loop up at Wind Point so they won’t have to close the whole loop and, basically, it can stay open. We’ll be running on our side of the road up to the lighthouse and then back again. And it’s not taking as many resources away from the police and sheriff’s department because these resources are real low right now.
“Because of the footpath (along Zoo Beach), we’re able to do that. Before the footpath, we didn’t have that option. Now we have new possibilities.”
As for now, Marks can only hope the event goes on as scheduled.
“Runners would be way happy to be outside and running,” she said.
Highlights from the 41st annual Lighthouse run
