Running: Annual Lighthouse Run in a holding pattern

“When June comes up,” Marks said, “and they’re saying you can can’t have big gatherings or anything like that, we’ll have to look at if, ‘Do we just go ahead and switch to a date in September?’ We looked at a few dates we can do then, but we don’t want to make that decision yet because we’d really love to do it on June 20 and have it be a celebratory event where everyone can get outside.”

With the race just nine weeks away, calls are coming in to Marks and Patrick Flynn of 5K Events in Racine, who partnered with the Lighthouse Run starting last year to handle registration, timing, results and course management. There’s only so much Marks and Flynn can say.

“Anyone calling in and asking, ‘Are we having the race or are we not having the race, we’re just telling them, ‘Keep forming your teams like you normally would and go ahead and register and as soon as we can have the race, we’ll have the race,’ “ Marks said.

“But we basically told everybody, ‘If we can’t do it in June, we’ll be having a date in September.’ We just haven’t released what that date is because we don’t want people to focus out to September when it could possibly still be June 20 yet.”