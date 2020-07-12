Rosenqvist surges at Road America for firstIndyCar victory

Rosenqvist went to O’Ward’s left and passed him on Turn 7 of the 14-turn road course that is just over 4 miles long. Rosenqvist took over from there and won by 2.8699 seconds.

O’Ward, who had the pole position for the first time in his career, said he was struggling with his rear tires down the stretch. O’Ward also was affected by traffic involving lapped drivers, including Conor Daly. Those two drivers had made contact Saturday in move that wrecked Daly’s Chevy and knocked him out of that race.

“We were just unlucky at the end,” O’Ward said. “We couldn’t make it happen. But I’m proud of myself. I gave it absolutely everything I had.”

Rosenqvist became the first Swede to win an IndyCar race since Kenny Brack’s 2002 victory at Mexico City. Rosenqvist had two second-place finishes last year.

Alexander Rossi, who won at Road America last year, finished third for the best result of what has been a disappointing season for the Andretti Autosport driver. Rossi ranked second in the point standings in 2018 and was third last year, but he hadn’t finished higher than 15th in any of the first three races this season.