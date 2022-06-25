Lighthouse Run: Sebastian sees a Lighthouse Run revival

RACINE — Cory Sebastian, who projects a sunny disposition even when it rains — and it was raining Saturday morning during the 44th annual Lighthouse Run — is certain that better times are ahead.

When the event returned to Downtown Racine Saturday morning for the first time since June 15, 2019 — that’s a stretch of 1,106 days — there were 514 participants. That’s a quarter of the participation of just four years ago, when 2,033 were on hand in 2018.

Furthermore, a steady rain dampened the mood and when the awards presentation took place, most spectators were seeking shelter under umbrellas and near buildings.

But Sebastian, who is co-director of this event with Brenda Hughes, knew this was going to take time. After the COVID-19 pandemic relegated the Lighthouse Run to a remote event in 2020 and forced a relocation to Olympia Brown School last year, Sebastian knew it was going to take some time for a comeback.

“I absolutely believe that we are building it back up again,” Sebastian said. “I was excited to see the turnout, downtown looked vibrant, the people were excited to be back and I can’t wait for next year.

“I just want thank the City of Racine, the Downtown Racine Corporation, Mayor (Cory) Mason and everyone involved — our vendors, our sponsors, our volunteers ... it took an army to accomplish this today and I think it went off perfectly.”

Those who participated were also encouraged.

“Down here, the course is great,” said Ben Gregory, who was runner-up in the 10-mile race. “It’s awesome to finish in Downtown Racine. It’s a better atmosphere. The course was great, they kept the route nice and clear and it was a nice day to run in Racine.”

Added four-mile women’s champion Amanda Johnson: “I think if we keep doing the original course, you’ll bring back some of the runners who have left due to COVID and all the transition. I think they’ll start attracting the attention back to the Lighthouse Run.”

