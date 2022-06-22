Lighthouse Run returns to Downtown Racine Saturday

It’s only been three years, but it somehow feels so much longer than that.

For the first time since June 15, 2019, Racine’s annual Lighthouse Run will be back downtown. That’s where it started in 1979, when Frank Burns won the overall championship.

The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, wreaked havoc on this event each of the last two years. In 2020, it was relegated to a virtual event and then last year, it was based at Olympia Brown Elementary School on 5½ Mile Road.

But even though it has returned to its familiar location, the Lighthouse Run is not completely back to the event that had been a summer staple for the community for more than four decades.

As for Wednesday afternoon, there are only about 400 entrants registered for the event, according to Brenda Hughes, who coordinates the event with Cory Sebastian.

The highest turnout in the event’s history was 4,187 in 1991 and there were 1,699 as recently as 2013. But since then, the annual average has been about 1,000 and there were an estimated 500 entrants in last year’s event as Olympia Brown.

Still, Sebastian remains encouraged about this year’s event.

“We’ve had a very positive response from people and that’s encouraging,” she said. “I feel this year and last year have been building years, especially coming off the COVID year (in 2020),” she said. “I’m still feeling positive about it being an excellent event.”

To underscore that, Sebastian singles out the activities beyond running that she believes will make the 44th running of this event a success.

“We’re excited about our Wellness Vendor Fair on Monument Square,” she said. “We have about 15 different sponsors that are going to be on Monument Square from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“In addition to that, we have several downtown businesses that are participating with promotions for the runners. So we are really excited about that partnership between DRC (Downtown Racine Corporation) and local businesses.

“So all of the runners will receive a map with the downtown businesses that offering discounts or promos to encourage them to frequent their businesses. All of the partnerships have been amazing as we have been going through this event.”

Does Sebastian have any theories about why registration has been slow to this point? High gas prices is one possibility.

“I think there are a lot of things going on in our world right now that are maybe keeping some people away from traveling, driving to places for events and things like that,” she said. “But no matter what, we are looking forward to being back in Downtown Racine, we’re looking forward to the positivity and we can’t wait to see the participants in the old stomping grounds.”

