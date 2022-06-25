Lighthouse Run: James, a teacher in Thailand, wins women's 10-mile championship

RACINE — From more than 8,000 miles away, a fifth-grade teacher based in Thailand found herself in Racine for the renewal of the annual Lighthouse Run Saturday morning. Content to merely participate, Rhyanna James instead left with the 10-mile women's championship medal draped around her neck.

Rhyanna James, a native of Kitchener, Ontario in Canada who teaches at Nakornpayap International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand, was in Racine for her marriage July 23 to Benjamin James. Benjamin, a first-team All-Racine County cross country runner for Park High School in 2003, is a missionary in Thailand.

He met Rhyanna in Thailand and the two were married there earlier this year. They have returned to Racine this summer for a second wedding and Rhyanna decided to give the Lighthouse Run a try.

To say the least, she succeeded.

On an overcast, cool morning when a drizzle developed into a steady light rain, James, 27, quickly took ownership of a course that was strange to her. James covered the course in 1:10.43.76 in dominating the women's field.

She placed 16th overall and was more than four minutes faster than Hailie Cline, the next-fastest women's finisher who was 22nd overall in 1:14:53.74.

The overall winner of the race was Craig Hundley, who repeated as the men's 10-mile champion with a time of 53:16.85. Finishing second was 39-year-old Ben Gregory, a former running great at Park and the University of Wisconsin.

And to think James easily might not have been in Racine Saturday.

"Earlier this week, my husband asked me if I wanted to do the Lighthouse Run," she said. "I asked how long and he said 16 kilometers (10 miles) and I said, 'Absolutely.' because I usually run 16 kilometers every day in the morning. I wake up and run.

"It's kind of a fluke that we're here right now because we just arrived a week and a half ago from Thailand. We're just here for our wedding next month."

Was James surprised by her championship? Absolutely.

"I train every day and I was expecting to place maybe second or third in my age group," she said. "I wasn't expecting to come in first place overall."

But there were some factors that worked in her favor. There wasn't as much elite competition as in past Lighthouse Runs considering there were just 150 entrants in the 10-mile event. But more than anything, a cool front that moved in Saturday pushed temperatures down into the high 60s.

James doesn't see much of that in her adopted country of Thailand.

"Sometimes, it's like 80% humidity," she said. "I feel that the air, being so crisp here, helped me to increase my speed."

The question now is whether James will return to top Racine and try for another championship.

"I think I will definitely come back here again," she said. "We hope to visit in Racine with family once every two or three years and we'll try to be here in the summertime. And if we're here in the summertime, I'll run this race again."

As recently as a week ago, Hundley wasn't expecting to return to defend his 10-mile championship, which he won last July when the Lighthouse Run was based at Olympia Brown Elementary School. And as recently as Saturday morning, he wasn't expecting contend.

His left Achilles tendon, which he first injured in 2020, had been acting up. It was so sore than the Carthage College runner didn't think he could be a factor. But encouraged by Carthage teammates Micah Anderson, Trevor Swanson and Ethan Walker, Hundley finally relented.

"I hadn't signed up until probably two days ago," he said. "I was battling an injury. And then I decided, 'It's just for fun.'

"But once IO got on the track, my mindset completely switched and I was like, 'All right, let's win this.' We did like a one-mile warmup and I just mentally locked in. I just felt that all the noise in my ears went away and it was just me and the road, basically."

He had one serious contender. That was Gregory, a two-time 4-mile champion who was running in his first 10-mile event at the Lighthouse Run. It was also Gregory's first Lighthouse Run appearance since 2019, when he won his second 4-mile championship.

Gregory, one of fewer than 1,500 runners to run the mile in less than four minutes, gave the 20-year-old Hundley all he could handle.

"This older gentleman (Gregory) was putting me through the ringer, for sure," Hundley said. "He was right next to me through nine miles and didn't say a word to me. So it was pretty competitive out there.

"I tried to stay either next to him or right behind him or right ahead of him. But I didn't want to gap him because I knew that would come to bite me in the end. At mile nine, he was on my shoulder and that's when I gave it everything I had."

Said Gregory: "In the last month or so, I started doing some longer runs. They had the course back to its original route and I thought there was no better time than now to try 10 miles. I didn't know what to expect. I hadn't raced anything over a mile in three years. This is probably the fastest I've run 10 miles in 16 years. I just went out there and did what I could."

Other county runners finishing among the top 12 were Racine's Caleb Lash, who was seventh (58:45.94) and Kane Baker, who was eighth (1:02.51.58), Waterford's Trever Buchanan, who was ninth (1:04.10.21) and Racine's Carter Sura, who was 11th (1:04.49.65).

