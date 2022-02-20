 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Recreation Schedule: Feb. 21

Tuesday Volleyball

LOBSTER (Gilmore S.) — TBG's vs Dewey's, 6:15 p.m., Andis vs. Joey's West, 7:05 p.m., Ice Buckets vs. Doobies, 7:55 p.m.

SHARK (Gilmore N.) — DW Fence vs. Joey's, 6:15 p.m., EZ PASS vs. That's What She Set, 7:05 p.m., Richards vs. TBG'S, 7:55 p.m.

Wednesday Pickleball

League 1 (Tyler-Domer Center Ct. 1) — Queens of the Court vs. The Shenanigans, 6 p.m., Queens of the Court vs. Rough Riders, 7 p.m.

League 1 (Tyler-Domer Center Ct. 2) — Team Olskis vs. Kinda A Big Dill, 6 p.m., Pickle Me Elmo vs. Pickle Pros, 7 p.m.

