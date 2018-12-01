Monday Co-ed Volleyball
NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Ivanhoe's Pub vs. Unico, 6:15 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Dirty Tip, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday Women's Volleyball
SHARKS (Gilmore N) — Joey's West vs. Buca's, 6:15 p.m. Joey's vs. Dewey's, 7:05 p.m. Scores vs. R&B Carpets & Flooring, 7:55 p.m.
LOBSTER (Chavez Old) — Dewey's vs. Buckets Pub Girls, 6:30 p.m. C&C's Mosquito Inn vs. Joey's West/MWA, 7:20 p.m.
STINGRAY (Gilmore S) — Union Grove Auto Parts vs. Rosie's, 6:15 p.m. Back Setters vs. TBG's 1, 7:05 p.m. Back Setters vs. TBG's 1, 7:55 p.m.
Wednesday Men's Volleyball
AMERICAN (Gilmore N) — Coasters vs. Dave's Contracting, 6:15 p.m. Team Teezers vs. Pepi's Pub & Grill, 7:05 p.m. Scores Elite vs. Gallo Sports Center, 7:55 p.m.
WEST (Gilmore S) — Maxine vs. Deweys, 6:15 p.m. America!! vs. Unico, 7:05 p.m. Pepi's vs. Buckets/Kolar Arms, 7:55 p.m.
FARWEST (Walden) — Dickies/FTS vs. Fritz's Mid, 6:15 p.m. Scores vs. Uptown, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday Women's Volleyball
JADE (Walden) — Michigan Pub vs. Brass Monkey, 6:15 p.m. Coasters/LosCompadres vs. D&D Industrial, 7:05 p.m. Scores vs. Ricky's, 7:55 p.m.
SAPPHIRE (Gilmore N) — Russ's Tap vs. Racine Gymnastics, 6:15 p.m. Lieungh's on Lathrop vs. Coasters, 7:05 p.m. Pepi's vs. Modine, 7:55 p.m.
Thursday Men's Basketball
SCARLET/GREEN — Coasters Orange Crush vs. Kelly's, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. All Integrated Solutions vs. Coasters Cobras, Chavez Old, 6:30 p.m. Ricky's Sharks vs. Dewey's BB, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Coasters vs. Work Hard Play Hard, Chavez Old, 7:30 p.m.
