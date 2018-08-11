Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Sunday Men's Softball

EAGLE (Lockwood) — AC Auto vs. Coasters/LosCompadres, 4:05 p.m. AC Auto vs. Coaster Orange Crush, 5 p.m. CCB Technology vs. Coaster Orange Crush, 5:55 p.m. 

FALCON (Lincoln) — No Glove No Love vs. Paul's, 4:05 p.m. Backdoor Slider vs. Paul's, 5 p.m. 

HAWK (Island S) — Buona Vita vs. Buca's Bar, 4:05 p.m.

VULTURE (Island S) — Down and Dirty vs. Doobies, 5 p.m. Down and Dirty vs. DLB, 5:55 p.m. 

Monday Women's Softball

DAISY — Scores vs. Angry Bros, Humble, 5:55 p.m. Scores vs. Angry Bros, Humble, 6:50 p.m. Sherrie's vs. Lady Monstars, Lincoln, 5:55 p.m. Napolis vs. Lady Monstars, Lincoln, 6:50 p.m. Napolis vs. Coasters/Los Compadres, Lincoln, 7:45 p.m. 

IRIS (Island N) — Scores DWW/A vs. TBG's, 5:55 p.m. Scores DWW/A vs. KDS, 6:50 p.m. Beastmode vs. KDS, 7:45 p.m. 

MUMS — Russ's Tap vs. Ozinga, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Russ's Tap vs. Ozinga, Island S, 6:50 p.m. Coast/Ross vs. D&D, Island S, 7:45 p.m. Coaster/Ross vs. D&D, Island S, 8:40 p.m. RPA vs. Coasters, Humble, 7:45 p.m. RPA vs. Coasters, Humble, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday Men's Softball

GIN (Island S) — Maxine's vs. Dewey's, 5:55 p.m. Maxine's vs. Dewey's, 6:50 p.m. Coasters Monstars vs. Dickies, 7:45 p.m. 

HEARTS (Lockwood) — Blue Rock vs. Suds and Grub, 5:55 p.m. Suds and Grub vs. Pepi's, 6:50 p.m. Scores vs. Pepi's, 7:45 p.m. Scores vs. Doobies, 8:40 p.m. 

POKER (Lincoln) — The Nash #2 vs. Warriors/Carpetland, 7:45 p.m. 

ROOK (Bowl W) — Down and Dirty vs. Toppers, 5:55 p.m. Locotes vs. Toppers, 6:50 p.m. Locotes vs. Joey's, 7:45 p.m. Doobies vs. Goon Squad, 8:40 p.m. 

RUMMY (Humble) — Buona Vita vs. Mario's, 5:55 p.m. Ron's vs. Paul's, 6:50 p.m. Ron's vs. Paul's, 7:45 p.m. 

SPADES (Lincoln) — Mario's vs. Ron's, 5:55 p.m. Joey's vs. Mario's, 6:50 p.m. 

Tuesday Sand Volleyball

REC. 1 — Sets vs. Smack Your Balls, North Beach Ct1, 6 p.m. Coasters 1 vs. Coaster 1, North Beach Ct2, 6 p.m. One Hit Wonder vs. One Hit Wonders, North Beach Ct1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Sand Volleyball

COED COMP. — Rhino Bar 1 vs. Milaeger Super Spiker, North Beach Ct1, 6 p.m. Blue Rock vs. Net Ninjas, North Beach Ct2, 6 p.m. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments