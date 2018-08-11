Sunday Men's Softball
EAGLE (Lockwood) — AC Auto vs. Coasters/LosCompadres, 4:05 p.m. AC Auto vs. Coaster Orange Crush, 5 p.m. CCB Technology vs. Coaster Orange Crush, 5:55 p.m.
FALCON (Lincoln) — No Glove No Love vs. Paul's, 4:05 p.m. Backdoor Slider vs. Paul's, 5 p.m.
HAWK (Island S) — Buona Vita vs. Buca's Bar, 4:05 p.m.
VULTURE (Island S) — Down and Dirty vs. Doobies, 5 p.m. Down and Dirty vs. DLB, 5:55 p.m.
Monday Women's Softball
DAISY — Scores vs. Angry Bros, Humble, 5:55 p.m. Scores vs. Angry Bros, Humble, 6:50 p.m. Sherrie's vs. Lady Monstars, Lincoln, 5:55 p.m. Napolis vs. Lady Monstars, Lincoln, 6:50 p.m. Napolis vs. Coasters/Los Compadres, Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
IRIS (Island N) — Scores DWW/A vs. TBG's, 5:55 p.m. Scores DWW/A vs. KDS, 6:50 p.m. Beastmode vs. KDS, 7:45 p.m.
MUMS — Russ's Tap vs. Ozinga, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Russ's Tap vs. Ozinga, Island S, 6:50 p.m. Coast/Ross vs. D&D, Island S, 7:45 p.m. Coaster/Ross vs. D&D, Island S, 8:40 p.m. RPA vs. Coasters, Humble, 7:45 p.m. RPA vs. Coasters, Humble, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday Men's Softball
GIN (Island S) — Maxine's vs. Dewey's, 5:55 p.m. Maxine's vs. Dewey's, 6:50 p.m. Coasters Monstars vs. Dickies, 7:45 p.m.
HEARTS (Lockwood) — Blue Rock vs. Suds and Grub, 5:55 p.m. Suds and Grub vs. Pepi's, 6:50 p.m. Scores vs. Pepi's, 7:45 p.m. Scores vs. Doobies, 8:40 p.m.
POKER (Lincoln) — The Nash #2 vs. Warriors/Carpetland, 7:45 p.m.
ROOK (Bowl W) — Down and Dirty vs. Toppers, 5:55 p.m. Locotes vs. Toppers, 6:50 p.m. Locotes vs. Joey's, 7:45 p.m. Doobies vs. Goon Squad, 8:40 p.m.
RUMMY (Humble) — Buona Vita vs. Mario's, 5:55 p.m. Ron's vs. Paul's, 6:50 p.m. Ron's vs. Paul's, 7:45 p.m.
SPADES (Lincoln) — Mario's vs. Ron's, 5:55 p.m. Joey's vs. Mario's, 6:50 p.m.
Tuesday Sand Volleyball
REC. 1 — Sets vs. Smack Your Balls, North Beach Ct1, 6 p.m. Coasters 1 vs. Coaster 1, North Beach Ct2, 6 p.m. One Hit Wonder vs. One Hit Wonders, North Beach Ct1, 7 p.m.
Wednesday Sand Volleyball
COED COMP. — Rhino Bar 1 vs. Milaeger Super Spiker, North Beach Ct1, 6 p.m. Blue Rock vs. Net Ninjas, North Beach Ct2, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.