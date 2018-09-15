Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Monday Co-Ed Kickball

1 (Island N) -- Alcoballics vs. Goin Deep, 5:55 p.m. American Kickers vs. Coasters, 6:50 p.m. Rolling Stars vs. Coasters, 7:45 p.m. 

2 (Island N) -- Coasters vs. Moonshiners, 5:55 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Coasters, 6:50 p.m. Toad Hall Beer Barons vs. Sweet Spot, 7:45 p.m. 

3 (Lincoln S) -- Coasters New Kicks on the Block vs. Balled & Beautiful, 5:55 p.m. Kickaholics vs. Free Ballerz, 6:50 p.m. One Kick Wonders! vs. Free Ballerz, 7:45 p.m. 

Tuesday Men's Softball

(Island S) -- S&S Contracting vs. Mario's, 5:55 p.m. Belle City Bombers vs. Pepi's, 6:50 p.m. BGS To the Hunt vs. Doobie's, 7:45 p.m. 

Wednesday Co-Ed Softball

Pub on Wisconsin vs. buckets Pub, Island N, 5:55 p.m. The O&H Vikings vs. Ron's Sport Pub, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Joey's, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Screwballs vs. MHS, Island S, 6:50 p.m.

