RACINE RECREATION SCHEDULE
Monday Co-ed Kickball
1 (Island S) — Goin Deep vs. Coasters, 5:55 p.m. Alcoballics vs. Rolling Stars, 6:50 p.m. American Kickers vs. Alcoballics, 7:45 p.m.
2 (Island N) — Moonshiners vs. Sweet Spot, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Paul's Pub, 6:50 p.m. Paul's Pub vs. Moonshiners, 7:45 p.m.
3 (Lincoln S) — Balled & Beautiful vs. Free Ballerz, 5:55 p.m. Coasters New Kicks On The Block vs. One Kick Wonders, 6:50 p.m. Kickaholics vs. Coasters New Kicks On The Block, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday Men's Softball
(Island S) — Boobie's vs. Belle City Bombers, 5:55 p.m. Mario's vs. BGS To the Hunt, 6:50 p.m. S&S Contracting vs. Pepi's, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday Co-ed Softball
Buckets Pub vs. Ron's Sport Pub, Island N, 5:55 p.m. MHS vs. Boiler Room, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Joey's vs. Pub on Wisconsin, Island N, 6:50 p.m. The O&H Vikings vs. Screwballs, Island S, 6:50 p.m.
