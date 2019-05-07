Try 3 months for $3

Racine Recreation Schedule

Wednesday Women's Softball

EMERALD (Island N) — Queen of Diamonds SB vs. Doobie WED, 7 p.m. Pitches Be Crazy vs. Erickson, 8 p.m.

OPAL (Island S) — Wells Brothers SB WED vs. Michigan Pub, 7 p.m. Ron's Sport Pub Wed vs. Coasters SB Wed, 8 p.m. Teezers vs. Blue Rock SB19, 9 p.m.

RUBY (Humble NW) — C_I Safety/RGC vs. Pepi's SB WED, 7 p.m. DLB Wed SB vs. Joey's on Lathrop, 8 p.m. Richards Bar & BBQ vs. Cleats & Cleavage, 9 p.m.

Thursday Men's Softball

MYSTERY (Bowl W) — Goin Deep SB THURS vs. Boats 'N Hose, 7 p.m. Carmel's Boys vs. Don's Electric/ECU SB THU, 8 p.m.

STRIKER (Humble NW) — Mosquito Inn vs. Suds & Grub SB Thu, 7 p.m. Coasters vs. Joey's West Punisher, 8 p.m.

SHARP (Island S) — Backdoor Sliders vs. Pepi's SB Thu, 7 p.m. Evelyn's Club on Main vs. Scores, 8 p.m. Ron's Sports Bar/Sherrie's Men vs. Los Cerveceros SB THU, 9 p.m.

BOULDER (Lockwood S) — Pub On Wisconsin vs. Michigan Pub, 7 p.m. Bucket's Pub Thu SB vs. Joey's SB THU, 8 p.m.

TIDAL (Lincoln S) — Salt-N-Light SB THU vs. Irish Bangers SB Thu, 7 p.m. Blue Rock vs. BGS To the Hunt, 8 p.m. Angry Brothers Pub vs. RPO/Score's, 9 p.m.

TRACKER (Roosevelt N) — C.M. SKullies THU vs. McAuliffe's Pub SB THURS, 7 p.m. Joey's Down and Dirty vs. George's Dactyls, 8 p.m.

SUPPLIED BAT (Island N) — Pauls Pub 2 vs. Boehm HL/Hoernel/Scores, 7 p.m. Los Bandidos vs. FTS/Teezers, 8 p.m.

Friday Co-ed Softball

Co-ed SB1 (Island S) — Erickson's Half Cocked vs. Score's, 7 p.m. Ron's Sport Pub Friday vs. RPO/Joeys on Lathrop, 7:45 p.m. RPO/Scores vs. Ron's Sport Pub Friday, 8 p.m. TEEZERS vs. Coasters Los Compadres, 9 p.m.

Co-ed SB2 (Island N) — Teezers vs. Doobies, 7 p.m. Southport Heating SB Fri vs. Dewey's SB Fri, 8 p.m. Moe's Tavern vs. Coasters SB19, 9 p.m.

