Monday Co-Ed Kickball
1 (Island S) -- Rolling Stars vs. Coasters, 5:55 p.m. Goin Deep vs. American Kickers, 6:50 p.m. American Kickers vs. Alcoballics, 7:45 p.m.
2 (Island N) -- Paul's Pub vs. Sweet Spot, 5:55 p.m. Moonshiners vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 6:50 p.m. Coasters vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 7:45 p.m.
3 (Lincoln S) -- One Kick Wonders! vs. Free Ballerz, 5:55 p.m. Balled & the Beautiful vs. Kickaholics, 6:50 p.m. Coasters New Kicks On The Block vs. Kickaholics, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday Men's Softball
(Island S) -- S&S Contracting vs. BGS To the Hunt, 5:55 p.m. Pepi's vs. Doobie's, 6:50 p.m. Mario's vs. Belle City Bombers, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday Co-Ed Softball
Pub on Wisconsin vs. Screwballs, Island N, 5:55 p.m. Buckets Pub vs. The O&H Vikings, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Coasters vs. Boiler Room, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Ron's Sport Pub vs. MHS, Island S, 6:50 p.m.
