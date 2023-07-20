RACINE — After outscoring their opponents 291-36 through 10 games, the Racine Raiders are getting close to finding out how they will hold up on a national scale.

They will wrap up their regular season Saturday with a 6 p.m. Gridiron Developmental Football League game against the St. Paul Pioneers (3-4 GDFL) in St. Paul, Minn. After that, the top-seeded Raiders could be idle for as many as three weeks before starting the GDFL playoffs.

Here is the situation: The Raiders (10-0, 7-0 GDFL)) are off on July 29. The organization is trying to fill an open date Aug. 5, but nothing has been finalized. And then there is a possibility they will have a first-round bye for the GDFL playoffs.

So if the Raiders are unable to line up an opponent for Aug. 5, three weeks of rust could build up on this well-oiled machine. That’s the last thing Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy wants, especially at this point in the season.

“I want to avoid that at all costs,” Kennedy said. “I’d like to have some kind of game on the 5th, so we’re going to prepare as if we are playing on the 5th. If not, we’ll have to figure something out with an extra practice or something.

“If we get the No. 1 seed, we won’t play on the 12th, either. It could be the 19th before we play again.”

The Raiders are coming off one of their most stirring victories of the season with a 27-19 non-league victory against the powerful Motor City Rams of Detroit. What had been a dominant defense was not at its best that night, allowing the Rams 280 yards and 15 first downs.

“Last week was probably not their best effort,” Kennedy said. “We didn’t attack the ball like we should have. I think we had opportunities to make plays on some of those balls and I’m trying to get my head around what happened with that.

“The guys are tired, it’s a long season … the guys are in shape, but it’s a different kind of football shape in semi-pro because you’re not training every day like when you’re in college or at the professional level. These guys work for a living. They’ve got a 9 to 5 that they’ve got to go to.”

One player who took a big step for the Raiders was 33-year-old quarterback Andre Locke Sr., who is in his first season in Racine. Playing an entire game for the first time this season, Locke had a hand in all four of the Raiders’ touchdowns.

He threw scoring passes of 41 and 4 yards to Joe Garcia and 15 yards to Jordan Payne. He also ran 36 years for a touchdown. For the night, Locke connected with nine receivers and completed 18 of 28 passes for 228 yards.

The downside was Locke was sacked five times and hit on numerous other occasions. He said he felt it Sunday morning when he awoke to play flag football near his Chicago home.

“The positives was a lot more receivers touched the ball,” he said. “Everybody got a piece of the pie. The negative was, of course, me holding the ball and taking five sacks. That’s something I’ve go to clean up if we are going to win a championship.”

Kennedy feels good about where his quarterback is.

“I had a talk with Locke today,” Kennedy said before Wednesday’s weekly team practice. “I thought at the beginning of the game, he struggled a little bit. He held the ball too long at times and got us behind the markers. There’s a big different between third and 10 and third and 20.

“But he is an absolute gamer and he doesn’t give up on any play. Because he’s so athletic, he tries to make something out of nothing every time. Sometimes, you have to cut your losses and just get rid of the ball.

“Outside of that, I really like the way he’s playing right now.”

So does third-year receiver Joe Garcia.

“He’s got all kinds of athletic ability and he can do anything,” Garcia said. “He’s just a fantastic guy off the field and, on the field, he’s even a better football player.”

While the Raiders rolled to a 34-0 victory over the Pioneers June 3 at Horlick Field, Kennedy realizes it won’t be as easy this time. And this is only partly because of the 350-mile bus trip the Raiders will be making to St. Paul Saturday.

Kennedy said some key starters, who he declined to identify, will be unable to make the trip because of work commitments. Plus, he expects to see a much different Pioneers team than what he saw June 3.

“The first time we played them, I know they were missing several guys,” he said. “So they’re going to be a different team when we go up there. I don’t expect anything like the first game.”