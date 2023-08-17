RACINE — Some time on Saturday afternoon, a charter bus will pull up on High Street next to Horlick Field after a 660-mile journey from Huntsville, Ala.

What happens next is anyone’s guess.

Will members of the Huntsville Rockets, fresh off a 28-13 upset of the Columbus Fire last Saturday in Ohio, disembark from that bus in droves? After all, what an achievement it would be for the Rockets to oust the undefeated Racine Raiders in a Gridiron Developmental Football League quarterfinal at Horlick Field.

Or will the Rockets, wary of another marathon bus trip, file off that bus in trickles and have barely enough players to field a team?

That’s the nature of semi-professional football. Anything goes.

When the Raiders defeated the Tri-City (Tenn) Outlaws 43-0 in a first-round game last Saturday night, the Outlaws traveled to Racine with only 22 players. But who knows? The Rockets might arrive with double that, if not even more.

The bottom line is the Raiders must be prepared for any scenario.

If they win it what will likely be their final appearance at Horlick Field this season, they will move to within two victories of winning their first national championship since 2014. But considering the Rockets defeated the favored Fire in Columbus following an eight-hour bus ride last Saturday, the Raiders can’t get too overconfident.

“A lot of it is just control what you can control,” said 34-year-old Raiders tight end Dan Kant-Hull. “My prep doesn’t change regardless of who we[re playing. So it’s film study — studying our own plays and see what we can do better.”

What’s challenging at this level of football is that tracking down details about an opponent can be challenging, if not impossible. Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy has seen some film on the Rockets, but not much is available. And as far as finding statistics, that’s a difficult task with any minor-league team.

Longtime Raiders broadcaster Don Wadewitz, who is also on the team’s board of directors, is known for his comprehensive preparation for games. When asked what he knows about the Rockets, Wadewitz offered some recent scores, but added, “Don’t know anything else about them, really. There’s no stats from them on the GDFL website.”

What is Kennedy’s take on the Rockets?

“They’ve got good size, I noticed, and I was impressed with some of their skill-positions,” he said. “The film was a little hard to see because, actually, the film we had was the same one from when they were playing Tri-City.

“They had impressive numbers. I think the whole key to this team is how well do they travel?”

And that’s where the real complication is.

“You’re preparing to play the best product they have,” Kennedy said. “That part where it gets hard is when a team gets here, like last week, and you’re expecting to see 60 guys. And when you see there’s under 30, you kind of have a letdown. When that happens, you can lose focus. And the next thing you know, they can actually be in the game.”

Assuming the Raiders win, they could face two marathon road trips for their final two games of the season.

Their likely semifinal opponent will likely be the top-seeded and undefeated Syracuse Strong in a national semifinal Aug. 26 in Syracuse, N.Y. That’s a road trip of more than 750 miles covering 12 hours — one way.

And if the Raiders win that, they will advance to the national championship game Sept. 2 in the Washington D.C. area. That’s another marathon trip just one week later, with this one covering nearly 800 miles one way.

It’s shaping up as a potential busy next three weeks for the Raiders.

“It’s definitely going to really speak to the quality of our organization in making sure we can get guys there and travel early,” first-year lineman Travis Seidler said. “It makes me think that I’m really lucky to be in this organization because there’s so many travel issues with other teams in trying to get guys up here.

“So it’s really just knowing I’m in the best position I can be with the Raiders that they’re going to get us out there in a timely manner where we can no focus on traveling, but focus om playing our best.”