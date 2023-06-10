What could have been a grueling 12-hour roundtrip journey from Racine to Cincinnati Saturday turned out to be a pleasant ride.

The Racine Raiders assured themselves of that by defeating the previously unbeaten Cin City Buccaneers 35-11 in a non-league game Saturday night at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati. It was the first loss of the season for the Buccaneers (6-1) while the Raiders improved to 4-0.

Immediately following the game, the Raiders were scheduled to make the 380-mile ride back to Racine on their charter bus. Chances are, it felt like a quick trip around the block for the overjoyed players.

"Obviously, they're happy," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "The way they played in the second half, there was a lot of yelling and screaming. The guys were having a good time. It was a great way for them to come back in the second half to win."

Had that not happened, it almost certainly would have been a miserable ride back because the Raiders, Kennedy said, were anything but impressive in the first half. Aside from a 3-yard touchdown pass from Andre Locke Jr., to Jashon Foster midway through the second quarter that gave the Raiders a brief 7-3 lead, Kennedy saw very little out of his team.

When asked what he discussed with his players at halftime, Kennedy chose his words carefully.

"How do I want to say this?" he said. "I talked a lot about taking pride in what they do and giving a full effort. When we came out in the first half, we were so flat.

"We play this game for a reason and to come out in the first half and play the way we did, it's just unacceptable. The guys accepted that challenge and they came out and played a lot better."

What in particular were Kennedy's concerns?

"They were coming at us in the first half and we couldn't run the ball," he said "We weren't sustaining blocks, we were blowing assignments on defense ... we got pushed around, It wasn't pretty.

"In the second half, they came out with a purpose."

That they did. Trailing 11-7 at halftime, the Raiders stormed back with 28 unanswered points to turn the game into a surprising rout.

First, Tom Benko scored on a 1-yard touchdown with 3:57 left in the third quarter. Then, with three seconds left in the third quarter, Mitchell Farr threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Al Rewolinski.

The Raiders tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to answer Kennedy's challenge even more emphatically. This time, the defense stepped up, with Niko Lemke and Jesu Gonzales each recovering fumbles and returning them for touchdowns.

"There's only one way to play this game and you've got to play it with everything you've got," Kennedy said. "And that's what they did in the second half. The energy was much different in the second half."

Farr completed five of eight passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. Sawyer Schick came on in the fourth quarter to complete three of six passes for 50 yards.

Howard Triplett led the Raiders in rushing with 35 yards on nine carries.

Bibby Davis caught two passes for 46 yards and Foster had two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.