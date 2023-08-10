RACINE — After being idle for three weeks, the Racine Raiders will finally play again Saturday night.

It will be against the Tri-County Outlaws of Clarksville, Tenn., in the Gridiron Developmental Football League playoffs at Horlick Field.

But the Raiders will hardly be at full strength.

This has nothing to do with injuries. Instead, several players have been suspended by the Raiders’ Board of Directors for their role in a fracas with members of the St. Paul Pioneers July 22 in St. Paul, Minn. That was the Raiders’ most recent game.

It was after the Raiders had won 30-22 when members of the Pioneers approached Raiders players in a menacing fashion. Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, who is Chief of Police of the Bloomfield Police Department, tried to keep the peace before any punches were thrown, but fighting among players nevertheless broke out.

After reviewing the incident, the Raiders’ Board of Directors doled out the following punishment: Running back Howard Triplett has been suspended for the rest of the season. Linebacker Aarion Ivy and defensive back Jerome Scott have been suspended for one game, meaning they won’t be available Saturday night.

Defensive back Stanley Azor has been suspended for half a game and ordered to do 20 hours of community serve, And wide receiver Jashon Foster has been ordered to do 20 hours of community service.

“As far as the disciplinary stuff, the board decided to take that over and they are the ones who decided the disciplinary action,” Kennedy said. “That was not me. I was not part of that.”

So Kennedy has no choice but to carry on with what he has with the Raiders within four victories of winning their first national championship since 2014. That game will be played in Maryland on Sept. 2.

“As far as the suspensions go, it’s next guy up,” Kennedy said. “Losing one player, two players, three players, four ... nobody’s going to like that situation. But what it comes down to is guys have to step up and play, so all we can do is focus on what’s ahead of us on Saturday night.”

On the plus side for the Raiders, they will have starting quarterback Andre Locke Sr., and star receivers Jordan Payne and Joe Garcia available, among others. And the defense will again be led by standouts who include linebackers Gary Young and Torie Ruffin and defensive end Anton Graham.

Kennedy also said that defensive back Diquan McRae, who has been injured, may see his first action of the season.

The Outlaws are led by quarterback De’Andre Burford, whom team owner Derrick Bracy Sr., said has passed for about 1,700 yards and 2o touchdowns this season. Leading the defense is defensive back Randall Smith, who has six interceptions.

Veteran Raiders left guard Ryan Gails, who was a rookie for the Raiders during their national championship season of 2014, is anxious to get back to work after such a long layoff.

“I don’t ever like having too long of a break,” the 2009 Racine Lutheran High School graduate said. “My mindset is getting back to football. Let’s get there and clean some stuff up so we can go all the way, hopefully.”

How does Gails feel about the Outlaws after watching film?

“Their defense looks like they’ve got some stuff together,” he said. “I don’t know if they’ll give us too much trouble. It’s not anything too crazy compared to what we’ve seen so far this season, so, hopefully, with the right preparation, we can handle it.”