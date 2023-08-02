After taking off a second straight Saturday this weekend, the Racine Raiders will open in the Gridiron Developmental Football League playoffs Aug. 12 at Horlick Field.

Don Wadewicz, the Raiders’ broadcaster and vice president of marketing, said the organization tried to line up an opponent for this Saturday, but weren’t able to complete a deal. That means the team will have been idle for three weeks when they play their first playoff game.

The Raiders (11-0, 8-0 GDFL) most recently played July 22, when they closed out the regular season with a 30-22 victory over the St. Paul Pioneers in St. Paul, Minn.

“It’s been a, ‘To be determined game,’ all season,” Wadewitz said of the Aug. 5 date. “A lot of the teams are into their playoffs, so we couldn’t really schedule a game because teams didn’t know where they would be.

“We reached out to some teams that are in the same situation as us and are starting their playoffs next week and have a bye, but nobody was interested in taking us up for a game. So we ended up having to forego a game this Saturday.”

Wadewitz believes a likely scenario is the Raiders hosting the Tri-City Outlaws (4-2 GDFL) of Clarksville, Tenn., in a first-round game Aug. 12. If the Raiders win, they would likely host the winner of Columbus (Ohio) Fire (6-1) and the Huntsville (Ala.) Rockets (3-2 GDFL) in a quarterfinal at Horlick Field Aug. 19.

In clarifying the playoff format and seeding, Wadewitz said, “You don’t necessarily see that two (seed) will play seven, three will play six and four will play five. They try to give the two, three and four seeds home-field advantage for that first week, but they also look at what the travel situation is for teams.

“The Tri-City team kind of makes the most sense to come here. They’re in a similar situation as us in that they haven’t played since July 22. So we’ll have two teams that will be on even footing this time around in not having played in a little bit.”

Barring the top-seeded Syracuse Strong getting upset, the Raiders (presuming they win their first two playoff games), would travel to Syracuse, N.Y., for a national semifinal Aug. 26. If the Strong are eliminated from the playoffs before then, the Raiders would host the national semifinal.

The GDFL national championship game is scheduled for Sept. 2 in Oxon Hill, Md.