RACINE — The Racine Raiders came into Saturday night's non-league game at Horlick Field against the Chicago Falcons with an 8-0 record after outscoring their opponents 198-18.

The Falcons came into the game with 14 players, only 12 of whom were available by the second half.

One can surmise how this one turned out.

With the Raiders pretty much doing what they wanted, they rolled to a 66-0 victory on this cool July night. The clock ran continuously throughout the second half at the request of Falcons coach Tom Robinson.

"We've had a young team all year," said Robinson, who formed the Falcons in 1990. "In Chicago, there are a lot of teams that feed off of us and, every year, I'm starting out with new guys."

There were 53 players listed on the Falcons' roster for the game. But with only 14 available, players had to double on offense and defense against a team that is ranked fourth nationally by the Gridiron Developmental Football League.

The Raiders took a 21-0 lead going into the second half and extended that advantage to 44-0 at halftime. It would have been even more lopsided, but Mitchell Farr's pass from the 1-yard line with one second left in the second quarter was incomplete.

When asked why the Falcons only had 14 players available, Robinson said, "My players called in, they couldn't make it, they had other plans, things of that nature. We have a lot of guys at home games. They just don't travel well."

Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy used the opportunity to give his players extensive minutes and saw contributions across the board.

Andre Locke, the Raiders' 33-year-old first-year quarterback, threw touchdowns of 74 yards to Jashon Foster, 16 to Jordan Payne and 44 to Terrence Fitch — all in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Farr found Foster for a 41-yard TD strike, Torie Ruffin recovered a fumble in the end zone and Tom Benko scored on a 6-yard run. There was also a safety when Falcons quarterback Chris Blackmon was tackled in the end zone.

The scoring continued in the second half when Marquan Holloway returned a free kick following a safety 49 yards for a touchdown and Sawyer Schick threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Darrell James and 19 to Fitch.

The Raiders finished with 333 yards to 54 for the Falcons (4-6). They had eight sacks for 44 yards in losses.

"I always have respect for the Falcons whether they come with their full team or a partial team," Kennedy said. "They always have a younger team so they lack in experience for playing at this level, so for them to come up here and play four quarters, they never stopped hustling and they never stopped hitting.

"I have the utmost respect for that program."

The Raiders return to GDFL play next Saturday when they play the Motor City (Mich.) Rams at Horlick Field on Alumni Night. It will be the last of four consecutive home games for the Raiders.