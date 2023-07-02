RACINE — As a member of the Racine Raiders since 2008, 36-year-old Torie Ruffin has been around for so long that he was even a teammate of Wilbert Kennedy, the Raiders' head coach, for two years.

The linebacker has played on several outstanding Raiders teams, especially the national championship teams of 2012 and '14. So let's call it a huge compliment to this year's team when he pauses to reflect when asked if these Raiders are the best he can recall.

There was a basis for that question Saturday night when the 8-0 Raiders humbled the previously unbeaten River City Rough Rodgers 38-6 before a crowd of 776 at Horlick Field. It marked the fourth straight game that the Raiders defeated a previously undefeated team.

What's more, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 198-17 this season. And they did it Saturday without three of their best offensive players — running back Howard Triplett and wide receivers Joe Garcia and Jordan Payne. Triplett and Garcia are still recovering from injuries while Payne sat out after not being able to attend Wednesday's practice, per team policy.

So what are Ruffin's thoughts on these Raiders?

"This isn't taking away from the teams I've played on in the past, but this team is very family-oriented," he said. "This team is special because there's so much talent, but there isn't one star.

"What makes it different is we not only have a real good defense, we have a real good offense that's constantly chipping away and grinding it out. I like our quarterbacks (Andre Locke Jr., Mitchell Farr and Sawyer Schick). I like what they see out there. There are so many things they can do."

About all that could have made this night better for the Raiders is if they would have extended their streak of quarters with no points allowed to 14. But that came to an end with 10:28 to play, when 35-year-old quarterback Nate Samos lofted a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Murray in the right corner of the end zone.

Kennedy believed the Murray got away with pushing off on the play. But even with that touchdown, this has been one impressive body of work by the Raiders' defense this season.

"They're awesome, man," said Samas, whose La Crosse-based team had outscored their first nine opponents 464-60 . "You can't take nothing away from them. They came after me. They shift to what they think is better, they call stuff out ... I give them all the respect."

For 32-year-old linebacker Gary Young, who returned to the Raiders this season for the first time since 2014, it all comes down to chemistry.

"We're coming together," he said. "We're jelliing. The more we play together, they more we come together as a team. If everybody continues to do their job, we're going to continue to get better and put ourselves in position to win."

The Raiders wasted no time asserting their dominance once again on a night when fireworks were lighting up the sky with Fourth Of July just days away.

Locke played the entire first half and completed nine of 16 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring passes covered 5 yards to Bubba Rewolinski and 33 yards to Jashon Foster in the first quarter and 30 yards to Will Norwood in the second.

The 33-year-old Locke was unfazed without Payne and Garcia, completing passes to six receivers in his two quarters of work.

"He's always been a great player," Young said of Locke. "He has fine leadership. He's starting to jel and I'm proud to have him as a teammate."

Alex Gonzales kicked a 30-yard field goal just before halftime as the Raiders took a 24-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Sean White twisted between defenders for a 7-yard touchdown run as the Raiders extended their lead to 31-0. White finished with 37 yards eight carries.

The Raiders' final touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Greg Kennedy,

Also performing well was running back Tom Benko, who rushed for 63 yards on 11 carries. In perhaps the most impressive play of the night, he dragged several members of the Rough Riders' defense for a 16-yard gain in fourth quarter.

But nothing exemplified how well the Raiders are playing these days more than one stretch in the second quarter. With 6:06 remaining before halftime, Samas completed a 35-yarr pass to Murray, giving the Rough Riders first and goal on the Raiders' 1-yard line.

Following a sack by Young that resulted in a 17-yard loss, Ruffin ended the threat by intercepting Samas.

"I just knew that they like to throw up the middle," Ruffin said. "And it really didn't seem that they experienced a lot of people who can play a good middle-linebacker coverage for passing.

"I had a feeling it was going to be a nice little skinny post across the middle, he tried to throw it behind me and then I just stepped back left and it was right to me. I just try to make up for the plays I screwed up earlier. I could be better."

It's almost scary to think these Raiders can get better. After disappointing seasons in 2021 and '22, this team is back to being a force.

"There's definitely a new team attitude," Wilbert Kennedy said. "The guys are buying into the program and the mindset that we have.

"One of the biggest things that hurt us in those years (2021 and '22) was we had a lot of injuries and everybody calls it, 'The Rule.' The rule is that if you don't practice, you don't play. We had so many injuries that I was forced to play guys who didn't practice and it just kind of festered.

"Guys knew we were short guys, so weren't showing up for practice. They knew we had to play them. I think that was the biggest part of it.

"Coaches have been awesome this year with backing me on the rule and the captains have been great."