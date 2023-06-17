Prior to Saturday night's showdown between undefeated teams in Noblesville, Ind., members of the Indy Bison approached the Racine Raiders' bench to proclaim that their guests were not ready for this challenge.

On the contrary, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said, "I think my guys were ready."

That's putting it mildly. In another spectacular performance this season, the Raiders rolled over the previously-unbeaten Bison 28-0 in a non-league game at Noblesville High School. And the Raiders made the 260-mile trip with just 41 players.

How dominating was this performance? The Raiders (6-0) scored more points Saturday than the Bison (6-1) had allowed in six previous games (20). And the Raiders, who have allowed just 11 points this season, posted their third shutout.

Do these Raiders deserve to be compared yet with some of the great teams this organization has produced? Kennedy, who played on some of those great Raiders teams, isn't ready to go there yet, but he leaves the door open for an eventual comparison.

"I think it's too early to say that right now, but the potential is really there," he said. "I think we have a lot of work to do. We're still making simple mistakes we shouldn't be making, we're still not lining up right and we definitely have things to clean up, but this team's got the potential of being real good."

The Raiders made that clear from the start Saturday night. Kennedy, tired of the slow starts he has seen from his team this season, opted for an uptempto offense from the start and the Raiders opened with a drive that ended with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Andre Locke Jr., to Will Norwood.

"We put all the big horses out there to try to get after them," Kennedy said. "It worked on the first series."

That lead was extended to 14-0 in the second quarter when Joe Garcia scored on a 9-yard slant pass from Locke.

Meanwhile, the Raiders' defense was exceptional all night. That was especially the case just before halftime, when the Bison were stuffed on fourth down from the Raiders' 1-yard line.

Statistics were not available for this game, but it was estimated that safety J.D. Hardy broke up three passes. Cornerback Jay Davis was another of the Raiders who were flying all over the field.

"The defense has been phenomenal this year," Kennedy said. "These guys have bought in, they're playing the schemes like they're supposed to and we have a lot of football intelligence out there.

"The guys are getting in the right checks in certain formations for the certain looks that teams are giving us ... the guys are playing just ridiculous right now. The defense was absolutely devastating."

The Raiders kept up the pressure in the second half. And Locke, playing the longest in any game by a Raiders quarterback so far this season, continued to produce.

The 33-year-old veteran connected with Garcia again in the third quarter, this time for a 44-yard touchdown pass. Rookie Sawyer Schick came on in the fourth quarter to throw his second touchdown pass of the season, this one covering six yards to Jashon Foster.

Of the several defensive players who stood out to Kennedy, Hardy might have topped the list.

"This is probably the best game I've seen out of J.D. Hardy," Kennedy said. "He made a lot of big plays and a lot of big hits where he separated the ball from the player. Jay Davis had a nice game. He made some big hits, He did a nice job on a couple of bubble screens where he really lit some players up."

The Raiders return home Saturday for what will be the first of four straight games at Horlick Field. They will host the undefeated Illinois Cowboys of the Northern Lights Football League starting at 7 p.m.