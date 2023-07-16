RACINE — With the Racine Raiders locked in a 13-13 tie against the talented Motor City Rams at halftime Saturday night, Racine Raiders legend Charlie Bliss was asked for his prediction.

"I never go against Racine no matter who they're playing," said the soon-to-be- 66-year-old former quarterback, who was visiting from his Chicago home for the Raiders' Alumni Night. "They always find a way."

Enter Andre Locke Jr., the Raiders' 33-year-old first-year quarterback who was born in 1990 — two years before Bliss played his final game for the Raiders.

Hanging in there against a ferocious Rams pass rush, Locke threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth in the Raiders' 27-19 non-league victory before a crowd of 941 on a pleasant summer night at Horlick Field.

The Raiders, who have outscored their competition 291-37 this season, improved to 10-0 heading into next Saturday's 6 p.m. Gridiron Developmental Football League game against the St. Paul Pioneers in St. Paul, Minn.

Playing the entire game for the first time this season, Locke completed 18 of 28 passes for 228 yards.

In the first quarter, he threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Joe Garcia, who played for the first time since June 17, and ran 36 yards for another score. In the third quarter, he found Garcia for a 14-yard TD pass and then finished off his night in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard strike to Jordan Payne.

"We needed this, honestly." Locke said. "It's easier to go out there and just roll over lower-level competition. But to see how we react to someone punching us, that's what we needed today.

"This is putting us in the right direction for Atlanta (sire of the GDFL national championship game in September) and that's the only thing we care about."

Playing against possibly their most dominant opponent to date this season, Locke held up against a fierce pass rush. The Rams sacked Locke four times and hurried him on several other occasions.

Doing the most damage was Takari Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive tackle. The 31-year-old Johnson was credited with three sacks, five tackles for loss, seven solo tackles and one assist.

But as much punishment as Johnson dealt out, Locke took it and kept getting right back on his feet and making plays.

"He kept plays going by moving in the pocket," Johnson said of Locke. "We knew he could do that, so we tried to isolate him. We had some success doing it, but he made a lot of plays and kept them going."

Said Rams coach Roy Granger: "The game plan was to hit him as much as we could. But he kept getting right back up, so his poise in the pocket was incredible."

First-year Raiders offensive coordinator Geoff Schick also liked what he saw from Locke, who defeated the Raiders twice last season as a member of the Chicago Birdgang.

"He showed courage and he showed tenacity," Schick said. "He was, I think, at times, trying to be a little too perfect. Sometimes, you have to learn to throw the ball away and save your body a little bit, but he's a competitor and he never wants to give up on a play.

"There's always things that can be done better, but we're happy with how the offense worked."

With this game very much up for grabs going into the second half, the Raiders received a positive jolt when Corey Dalton returned the kickoff 52 yards to the Rams' 35. Locke shook off an 11-yard sack by Johnson to throw a 31-yard pass to Payne on third and 15.

One play later, Locke threw a 14-yard TD pass to Garcia, who made a diving catch in the end zone.

While the Raiders' defense contained a Rams offense led by strong-armed lefty Edward Thomas (who defeated the Raiders as a member of the Detroit Seminoles in a 2019 playoff game), Locke kept moving the chains for the Raiders. And in the fourth quarter, he gave the Raiders some badly-needed breathing room with his 15-yard pass over the middle to Payne.

The Rams (6-2-1), who piled up 280 yards and 15 touchdowns, pulled within 27-19 with 11:18 to play on a 13-yard pass from Whitey Holt to Gerold Wilson, but that's as close as Rams would get.

While the Raiders gave up more points Saturday than they had in their combined previous games this season, it was still a spirited performance given the caliber of competition.

"They were competitive," Raiders defensive end Anton Graham, who had two sacks and three tackles for loss. "We could tell during pregame. They were organized and ready to go when we took the field.

"They were a very good football team. Michigan always brings some very good talent in. so we knew they would be real tough. I think the biggest thing was that at halftime, the players talked in the locker room, we came together and we talked about battling adversity. We came out in the second half ready to go."

One player Graham spoke directly to was Locke.

"Me and him talked personally at halftime,' Graham said, "I told him I was waiting for him to make that move. I knew it was coming. We all trust in him, we believe in him and we know that he can take us far this year."

Payne caught five passes for 64 yards. Garcia had two receptions for 55 yards.

Running back Howard Triplett, playing his first game since June 10 because of injury, rushed for 35 yards on 11 carries.

The Raiders finished with 287 yards — seven more than the Rams — on 51 plays.

"They're a good team," Granger said of the Raiders. "They played together the who game and didn't crack against adversity."