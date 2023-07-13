RACINE — Heavy rain pounded the roof of the Racine Raiders’ coaches office under the east bleachers of Horlick Field Wednesday night as coach Wilbert Kennedy prepared for the team’s weekly practice.

Across High Street was a parking lot full of cars owned by the team’s players. Despite the inclement conditions, players drove from as far as Chicago to be on hand because 9-0 teams that are dominating opponents tend to inspire that level of commitment.

“They’re committed,” Kennedy said as the heavy rain continued. “They know the rule — if you don’t practice, you don’t play. And they know these last couple of games are big.

“But we’ve had good attendance all year. Guys are excited, they want to win, they’re putting in that hard work and it’s paying off. The guys are making practice fun. They’re having a good time and they’re working hard.”

Going into Saturday’s 7 p.m. non-league game against the Motor City (Mich.) Rams at Horlick Field, the Raiders could be even stronger.

Willie Clay, a 6-foot, 283-pound defensive tackle who played at Mississippi Valley State University (NFL great Jerry Rice’s alma mater) has joined the team after playing for the Illinois Cowboys since 2019. Clay started for the Cowboys when they lost to the Raiders 40-0 June 24.

Kennedy, looking to bolster what he considers to be a thin defensive line, feels the 27-year-old Clay could be a major addition.

“After the game on Saturday (a 66-0 victory over the Chicago Falcons), I told the guys I was going to look at film,” Kennedy said. “I always go by position of need, not desire or want.

“Our defensive line has been playing very well this year. We got a little dinged up and we’ve been low in numbers the last couple of games, so that concerns me. I wanted more depth in the defensive line and I had a few guys to choose from and I decided to add Willie Clay to the active roster as the next defensive lineman.

“I saw what he did to us when he was with the Cowboys and he’s an exciting young player. He’s got strong hands, he’s got a great get-off, he’s an exciting player to watch and I’m excited for him.”

Clay, who graduated from Hubbard High School in Chicago in 2014, played four seasons as Mississippi Valley State. After graduating with a degree in health and physical education in 2018, he returned to Chicago and joined the Cowboys.

He left the Cowboys midway through this season because the chance to play for the Raiders was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“It’s a better team, a better league, more competition and more exposure, to be honest,” Clay said. “Maybe I can catch someone’s eyes and hopefully get to the next level.

“I went to the Raiders’ practice the following week (after the Cowboys game against them). Honestly, it felt so much like college with the structure. The organization comes together for its team. The main thing is they show how much they love their players.”

What does Clay believe he will bring to an already dominant Raiders defense?

“Intensity,” he said. “I have a motor. Of course I like to talk on the field because it gets me going. I like to hype myself up and my teammates and I want to make sure we communicate as one so we get the job done.”

The Raiders could be further bolstered by the possible return of running back Howard Triplett and wide receiver Joe Garcia, both of whom have been injured. Triplett hasn’t played since June 10 and Garcia has been out since June 17.

“We’ll see where they’re at, but it will be nice to get those guys back,” Kennedy said. “The running back corps, with Howard being gone, has done an excellent job. (Tom) Benko, (Greg) Kennedy and (Sean) White, those guys have done an excellent job keep the running game on track. By bringing Howard back, it’s going to make us that much better.

“The passing game is starting to show some explosiveness, which is great. The quarterbacks have been getting in tune with the receivers, the receivers are running better routes, guys are starting to get used to each other … let’s face it, when you add a player like Garcia back into the mix, it’s just a recipe for great things to happen.”