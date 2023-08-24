When members of the Case High School football team’s coaching staff saw they were opening this season with three consecutive road games, they never could have imagined it would approach this magnitude.

Packaged with those three road games are potentially two red-eye trips to the East Coast covering a total of more than 1,500 miles.

On consecutive weekends.

After mentally-draining evenings of coaching Case’s team.

That’s the commitment required of men who double as Case coaches and members of the undefeated Racine Raiders.

These guys are playing for a team that is traveling to Syracuse, N.Y., Friday night to play the defending Gridiron Developmental Football League champion Syracuse Strong in a national semifinal Saturday. And if the Raiders win, they will return to the East Coast one week later for the national championship game Sept. 2 in the Washington D.C. area.

If the Raiders end up making that second trip, it will be immediately after Case travels to Franklin for its Southeast Conference opener. All Franklin did in 2021 was win the Division 1 state championship.

Making a commercial flight to Syracuse and, possibly, Washington D.C. each of the next two weekends would obviously be ideal. But the financial burden of flying out an entire team of players and coaches is way too prohibitive for any team at this level of football to manage.

That means it could be an exhausting next nine or so days for Case head coach Anton Graham and assistants Mitchell Farr, Gerald Bester, Marquan Holloway, Najee Parker, Chris Hicks and Justin Benko.

“It’s overwhelming to try to start the season for Case 2-0 and also finish up a strong undefeated Raiders season,” said Bester, who is a defensive line coach for Case and a lineman for the Raiders. “You’ve got to put your mind in a lot of places and it’s hard to find what you want to focus on, but you just have to do one at a time and roll with the punches.”

Case, coming off a last-second 26-20 season-opening victory over Westosha Central last Friday night, travels to Brookfield Friday night to play Brookfield East. And then things get interesting.

While plans are still being finalized, it appears that members of Case’s staff will pile into Case offensive line coach Mike Kokat’s Cadillac Suburban for the all-night journey to Syracuse immediately after Case’s game. Kokat, who coaches the Raiders’ defensive line, will share the driving with his wife, Kathy.

The hope is to arrive in Syracuse early Saturday afternoon, rest up as much as possible for a few hours and then take on the defending national champion Strong, who have won 17 straight.

At this level of football, it’s always a dicey proposition getting players who don’t get paid and have families and job commitments to make such a travel commitment.

For instance, the Tri-City Outlaws of Tennessee arrived at Horlick Field for a first-round playoff game Aug. 12 with only about 22 players. The Huntsville Rockets brought a slightly larger contingent of players from Alabama one week later.

Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said he hopes to have between 45 and 50 players on hand in Syracuse Saturday night. The commitment starts with Kennedy himself. He will be driving to Syracuse in his 31-foot motorcoach (which gets about 10 miles to the gallon) with, he said, “three or four people.”

One of his passengers will be linebacker Torie Ruffin, a traveling nurse who can only play Saturday if he’s back for work on Sunday. To facilitate having Ruffin available, Kennedy plans to return to Racine in that gas-guzzling coach immediately after Saturday’s game so Ruffin can report to work in time.

The majority of players will be traveling to Syracuse by a charter bus.

And then there are those dedicated Case coaches who could have begged off playing for the Raiders because of their commitment as high school coaches. But this Raiders game is just too important. No way can they let this opportunity pass.

So they are determined to will their way through this weekend (and, they hope, a second successive wild weekend) and cherish the memories long after their bodies will no longer allow them to play this sport.

“You know, it’s more exciting like this,” said Graham, Case’s second-year coach who is a starting defensive end for the Raiders. “This is why you play football. This is why you coach football. It’s for opportunities like this and for times like this.

“We’ve been looking forward to being able to play against a very good football team. We’ve kind of had this Syracuse team mapped out from the start. We’re looking forward to this matchup.”

Had the Strong not rallied from a 20-12 second-half deficit last Saturday to defeat the Upstate (N.Y.) Predators 28-26 in another semifinal last Saturday, the Raiders would have hosted the Predators Saturday night at Horlick Field.

“Obviously, we hate the fact that we have to travel, but at the end of the day, personally, I love away games,” Graham said. “There’s nothing better than going into somebody else’s house and beating them in front of their crowd.”

Is Kennedy impressed by his players, especially by the extreme commitment demonstrated by the Case coaching staff. Not at all.

Kennedy was known for showing up for games no matter what the circumstances were as a defensive tackle for the Raiders from 1989-2009. He’s come to expect the same from his players.

“I’m really not impressed because I’ve come to expect it,” Kennedy said. “Those guys have been so committed. I’m so fortunate to have the people that I have — players and coaches. “It’s just a blessing how these guys have gone all-in on everything.”

But what about if the Raiders win Saturday and have to return to the East Coast in a matter of days for the national championship game?

One marathon trip is enough of a challenge. But two within one week?

“We’ll we did it this week,” Kennedy said. “We’ll just turn around and do it again. Back when I was playing, I didn’t think anything of it. I just loved playing football so much and I’ve seen what has happened when you look at the negative of things when you’re trying to achieve something.

“You’ve got to look the positive and say, ‘Do you know what? It’s just an obstacle. We can get over that.’ “

So it’s full speed ahead for the Raiders through the rest of the season.

“It’s stressful, it’s hard ... obviously we’d like it to be better where we could just fly in, stretch out and get a good night’s rest,” defensive backs coach Marquan Holloway said. “But it’s a mental thing at this point. It’s all mental toughness and overcoming adversity.

“The main thing is er teach our kids to be ready to play no matter what happens. So you’ve just to to mentally check in, know your job and get it done.”