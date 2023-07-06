RACINE — It was a power play to the left, where both guards pulled for Tom Benko last Saturday at Horlick Field.

Benko took care of the rest. And then some.

Setting up the run behind his blockers, the 27-year-old Racine Raiders running back churned his legs with abandon during that fourth-quarter play.

As a mass of tacklers swarmed, Benko kept running. It reached a point where he was seemingly dragging the entire Rough Riders defense as the reaction of Raiders fans quickly intensified.

When Benko was finally dragged down, he had bulled for a 16-yard gain and the Raiders went on to win 38-6.

“It was the fourth quarter and that’s usually when I want to run my hardest and wear down a defense,” said Benko, a 2014 Waterford High School graduate. “I like to think I always run hard and give it my all, but there’s kind of that feeling you get as a runner when you know guys are getting tired, not coming as hard and you have a chance to maybe get some extra yards by fighting through an extra tackle or two.

“Don’t ever let the first guy bring you down. Whether you make him miss or you run through him or drag him, that’s how I like to think of myself as a runner.”

Benko’s thrilling run underscored a statement. As dominating as the Raiders’ defense has been this season, the offense appears to rapidly be closing the gap.

During a stretch in which they knocked off four straight previously unbeaten opponents — by a combined score of 141-17 — things have clicked more and more for first-year offensive coordinator Geoff Schick’s unit.

First-year starting quarterback Andre Locke Jr., — he off the bubbly personality and nimble feet — has appeared comfortable and locked in lately. Playing the first half against the Rough Riders, the 33-year-old Locke threw three touchdown passes.

And this was without standout receivers Jordan Payne and Joe Garcia, who were both unavailable.

Backup quarterbacks Mitchell Farr and Sawyer Schick have not missed a beat during their usual second-half appearances. And despite an injury to Howard Triplett, the Raiders’ longtime fixture as the primary running back, Benko, Sean White and Greg Kennedy (no relation to Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy), have more than picked up the slack.

Benko believes the Raiders’ offense is drawing energy from a defense that has allowed just 17 points through nine games (two of which were forfeits). Incidentally, Benko’s brother, Justin, a 2010 Park graduate, starts at linebacker.

“The defense has been playing lights out,” Tom Benko said. “For the most part, it’s been shutout after shutout after shutout. They hate it when anybody moves the ball or scores and they’ve had a few goal-line stands and they take that seriously. They hold themselves to a high standard.

“That affects the offense where we step up and do our part. You can’t let the defense always carry you. We’ve got to help them out too and not always leave them in bad situations or leave them on the field too long.”

After mowing through elite competition most of this season, the Raiders seemingly get a break Saturday when they host the Chicago Falcons (4-6). The teams last met July 3, 2021, when the Raiders won 47-0 at Horlick Field.

Just don’t suggest to Wilbert Kennedy that this will be an easy week for his players. He has too much respect for longtime Falcons coach Tom Robinson to feel that way.

“We’ve played the Falcons I don’t know how many times,” Kennedy said. “They run a good program down there. They’re one team you can always rely on. When they say they’re going to be there, they’re going to be there and they give you everything they’ve got.

“They’re usually a younger team mixed in with older players. They put up a fight to the end. We seem to always get the better of them. They don’t have the numbers that we have, so it gets down to numbers and conditioning.

“But they always come to play, so I respect the hell out of them.”