Members of the Racine Raiders traveled to Syracuse, N.Y., via various modes of transportation Friday and Saturday for a massive undertaking: defeat the defending Gridiron Developmental Football League national champion Syracuse Strong in a semifinal game on their home field.

Not only did the Raiders achieve that goal Saturday night, they made it look easy.

With quarterback Andre Locke St., setting the tone with a pair of first-half touchdown passes, the Raiders defeated the Strong 31-8 at Sunnycrest Field at Henninger High School in Syracuse. The Strong (10-1) had won 16 straight games going into Saturday night.

The Raiders (14-0), a member of the Xtreme Midwest Division, will return to the East Coast within a matter of days to play in Gridiron Bowl XIV in Washington D.C. They will play the Western Conference champion West Sound Rebels, a member of the Impact North Division, who edged the Inglewood Blackhawks 26-24 Saturday in Tacoma, Wash.

That game will be played Saturday night. If the Raiders win, it would be the organization's 10th national championship.

"All I can say is that for the guys to make such a long trip and to go through all the things we went through at the hotel with it (the rooms) not being ready and guys sitting around waiting after getting here, I was happy to see how focused everybody was," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "Everyone was locked in and ready to play. They tended to their business.

"We played sloppy at times, but we cleaned some things up and had some real nice plays."

Locke, a 33-year-old veteran who defeated the Raiders twice during the 2022 season as a member of the Chicago Birdgang, continued his strong play. And both of his touchdown passes were to former Racine standouts.

With 12:53 left in the second quarter, he found Joe Garcia for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Garcia was the 2017 All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior at Horlick.

Just three minutes later, he connected with Chris Hicks for a 28-yard touchdown reception as the Raiders took a 14-0 lead. Hicks graduated from Park in 2009.

In the first half, Locke completed 6 of 10 passes for 124 yards. For the game, Locke completed 11 of 19 passes for 203 yards and was no intercepted.

Garcia was his go-to receiver, catching four passes for 96 yards.

"I thought Andre played well," Kennedy said. "There were some times when I would have liked to have seen him get rid of the ball sooner.

"Andre is a very emotional player, he's an exciting player, he never wants to give up on a play and sometimes, he can put us at a loss. But, man, when he makes some of those things happen, it's pretty magical."

The Raiders carried over their momentum into the third quarter, when Corey Dalton returned the second-half kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Raiders a 21-0 lead.

And in the fourth quarter, they extended their lead to 28-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Greg Kennedy.

The Raiders closed out their scoring with a 45-yard field goal by Alex Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, the Raiders' defense might have been just as impressive as the offense. Until allowing a 2-yard touchdown run by Rashad Burns and then a two-point conversion late in the game, the Raiders were overwhelming.

"The defense played outstanding the whole game," Kennedy said. "When they (the Strong) got down there toward the end of game, we were going to make some adjustments. I said, 'You know what, let's just get out of here. We don't need to put anybody else out there. So they got that late touchdown.

"I didn't really care too much about that. I was just really impressed by how the defense played."

Defensive end Anton Graham, who coached the Case football team to a 14-13 victory over Brookfield East Friday night, finished with seven tackles and 2½ sacks. Linebacker Gary Young, who returned to the Raiders this season for the first time since starting on the 2014 national champions, had eight tackles.

Also leading the defense was linebacker Aarion Ivy, who had seven tackles, 2½ tackles for loss, 1½ sacks and a pass defensed. And safety J.D. Hardy had seven tackles, a half sack, one tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

And now the Raiders will practice Wednesday night at Horlick Field, as usual, before gearing up for another trip to the East Coast. Kennedy said the Raiders brought, "47 or 48," players to Syracuse and it sounds like at least that many will make the trip to Washington D.C.

"We might even take helicopters," he said with a laugh.

The bottom line for Kennedy, a defensive tackle for the Raiders from 1989-2009, is that his team has returned to national prominence.

"I'm excited, I'm happy for the guys, they deserve it, they worked hard, they really stuck with what we were trying to do and they were committed to the program all year long," said Kennedy, who planned to leave for the return trip to Racine shortly after Saturday's game with players Torie Ruffin and Gage Zahradnik. "And their hard work is paying off for them.

"They got back to a national championship and I'm happy the guys have gotten back to a national level, back to the days when we were known throughout the country.

"And now we're back on that stage and we get an opportunity to try and win another national championship against a really good team. What else can you ask for, right?"