Watch Now: Raiders lose a heartbreaker to Birdgang

RACINE — Wilbert Kennedy isn't the type of coach who publicly criticizes his players for underperforming. As a longtime former defensive lineman for the Racine Raiders, Kennedy respects the sanctity of the locker room and insists on keeping that kind of stuff in house.

Bet on this, though. After the Raiders lost 24-17 to the undefeated Chicago Birdgang Saturday night in a Mid-States Football League game at Horlick Field, there's going to be some closed-door meetings with players this week.

It was both exhilarating and numbing for the Raiders (5-2, 2-2 MSFL), who recovered from a 16-0 deficit in the third quarter to briefly pull ahead of the Birdgang (5-0, 4-0 MSFL).

With 2:33 to play, Raiders quarterback Mitchell Farr shook off the effects of a rough night to throw a beautiful 42-yard touchdown strike to Joe Garcia. Alex Gonzalez kicked the conversion to give the Raiders a 17-16 lead.

But it was not to last. Quarterback Andre Locke Jr.,, who passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns, wasted no time rallying the Birdgang with passes of 25 yards to Andre Ward and 40 to Lamarius Bellamy.

The latter pass set up Robert Wallace's 1-yard touchdown run. Locke then connected with Jonathan Henderson for the two-point conversion giving the Birdgang a 24-17 lead with 1:48 to play.

Despite having three timeouts at that point, the Raiders were not able to answer and the Birdgang ultimately ran out the clock.

Some of the Raiders' issues were beyond their control. Their offensive line was again thin with only five players available and Farr was sacked five times for 47 yards. There are also several defensive linemen sidelined with injuries.

But the bigger issue was mistakes. Farr completed just 16 of 40 passes for 209 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He might not have been at his best on this night, but as Kennedy explained, there was plenty of blame to go around.

"You just can't make the mistakes we're making and beat a team of this caliber," said Kennedy, who will have a rematch against the Birdgang July 30 in Chicago. "You just can't.

"You've got wrong routes being ran. You should never have two receivers in the same spot. That happened on a few different occasions. We had some blown coverages. There was a lack of communication."

That was especially evident in the third quarter. After a scoreless first half, during which statistics for the two teams were nearly identical, the Birdgang struck behind the athletic 6-foot-2½, 180-pound Locke.

First, he found a wide-open Bellamy for a 53-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the third quarter. Locke then passed to Jarvis Cheekmore for the two-point conversion.

Locke struck again on the Birdgang's next possession when he found Bellamy, wide open once again, for a 40-yard touchdown strike. He again passed for a two-point conversion — this one was an underhand pass to Jonathan Henderson — and the Birdgang took a 16-0 lead with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

What went wrong with the Raiders' defense, specifically with the secondary?

"They were our mistakes," Raiders defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy said. "We messed up our coverages. We had bad communication on that end and we gave them the 16 points.

"This game fell on us on the defense, unfortunately. They made plays on broken coverages."

The Raiders might have stalled at that point. But two players — Garcia and defensive linemen Nick Jones — gave them a spark that might have carried them to a victory on another night.

Following the Birdgang's second touchdown, Garcia returned a punt 60 yards. That set up Farr's 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Norwood and Farr added a two-point conversion pass to Chris Hicks.

On a night when the Raiders only had standout receiver Jordan Payne in the first half because he's working third shift as an officer for the Kenosha Police Department, Garcia was exceptional.

He caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and returned three punts for 88 yards.

"Joe had some big plays for us and kept us in the game," Kennedy said. "He got us ahead. He's a very explosive player. He's one of the best players in the league."

The other standout was Jones, who had four solo tackles and two sacks. His biggest play came with 7:41 to play, when he crashed through the line and tackled Locke in the end zone for a safety. That pulled the Raiders to within 16-10 and, for a team that has struggled with extra-point kicks this season, it was huge.

"Hey, superstar Nick Jones!," Locke said. "There's nothing more you can say. He's one of the best pass rushers in the league, I will say that. He did all he could do to control the edge and keep me contained."

Added Hardy: "He's fabulous. I'm glad he came back this year. Hopefully, he'll come back for another year."

But after the Raiders surged ahead with Farr's touchdown pass to Garcia, their energy was quickly drained by Locke's late heroics. And the Raiders had no answer.

The good news for Kennedy is that his offensive line will be fortified Saturday when the Raiders conclude their four-game homestead with a 7 p.m. MSFL game against the Grand Rapids Seminoles.

Isaiah Trussell, one of the Raiders' best offensive linemen who is only available sporadically because of a job commitment, will play, Kennedy said.

Also, Terrence Clark, a major addition to the Raiders' offensive line last season, has decided to return, according to Kennedy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0