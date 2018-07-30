The Southeastern Aquatics Racine Family YMCA swim team finished 16th (187 points) out of 45 teams in last weekend’s Wisconsin 12-and-under 2018 Long Course State Championships in Brown Deer.
Hugo Arteaga won his event in the 50 freestyle. Mac Thomas earned a silver in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, and took home a bronze in the 50 breaststroke.
Thomas broke a team record that dates back to 2005 in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:55.67. The old record was previously held by Erin Wagner, who swam the event in 2:56.04.
