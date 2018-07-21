RACINE — Throughout its 16-year run, Racine’s triathlon had several names: the Spirit of Racine Triathlon, Ironman 70.3, Wisconsin's Dairyland Triathlon, and it almost became the Real Racine International.
Two things were consistent each year at every race: They started and ended at North Beach, and Dave Hynek competed in them.
Hynek, who lives in Mequon, swam, ran and biked in Racine’s triathlon every year. He’s not one of those endurance athlete fanatics, and he isn’t addicted to the competition.
He said Racine's triathlons simply became a tradition for him.
The 2018 triathlon would have been held today, but it was cancelled when not enough people signed up, leaving Hynek high and dry in mid-July for the first time in nearly two decades.
“(This is) the first time in 15 years I won’t be doing a half-Ironman this week,” Hynek said. “I just got on that track and stayed there."
Two months after last year’s event, World Triathlon Corporation - the company that licenses Ironman triathlons - announced that there wouldn’t be one this year.
Last year might have been Hynek’s last of competing in triathlons anyway. He was one of the last bikers to embark on the 56-mile ride - the triathlon’s first leg - and he suffered a flat tire that took 30 minutes to fix.
In the final miles of his run, Hynek remembered seeing the “last runner van” trailing not too far behind.
“I was just like, ‘Oh god, let me finish in regulation,” Hynek remembered.
He did finish, taking about 7½ hours to complete the reduced course. He was among the last to do so, placing 1,247th out of 1,249 finishers, according to ironman.com.
Poor road conditions and consecutive years with unfavorable weather, as well as a new regional event in Madison, all played a factor in the cancellation of the schedule 2018 Racine race. Attendance had been dropping for several years, and lackluster interest halted Real Racine’s attempt to start its own this summer in the WTC’s stead.
“It was a fun event,” said Dave Blank, the president and CEO of Real Racine, one of the triathlon’s annual sponsors. “I hope we can get it going again. It definitely put Racine on the international triathlete map."
Racine’s triathlons have had a up and down history. The events drew elite athletes from all corners of the globe. One year there were nearly as many competitors from Australia - eight - as there were from Racine County (nine). In 2010 the event sold out with more than 2,000 athletes signing up and twice that competing.
But there were years when things weren’t so hot or were too much so. In 2005, temperatures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit. In 2013, the opposite happened. Cold and rough waters made the swimming portion dangerous — “I almost drowned,” Hynek said. “I barely made it.” The swim portion was cancelled entirely in 2016 and 2017 because of bad conditions on Lake Michigan.
“It’s had its time, so now we’ll see what the next big thing is,” Blank said. “(Racine’s triathlon) had a life cycle where it peaked and came back down … Natural occurrences are what scared people away with the weather issues for two years.”
Hynek wouldn’t have been scared away.
Like many runners, bikers and swimmers, Hynek didn’t get passionate about these pursuits until he was in his 40s. He’d played sports in high school, but focused on his studies while attending the University of Wisconsin in Madison and fallen away from athletics.
“At the time when I signed up for (my first) half-Ironman, it felt really extreme, like a moonshot almost,” he said. “It really pushed the limits of what I could do. And, golly, I got it done and had fun.”
In 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2013, Hynek finished a full, 140.62-mile Ironman triathlon: 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run. But he thinks those days are behind him. Especially with Racine no longer available, Hynek’s tradition is gone.
Hynek said that he plans to come down to the Belle City sometime this week to go for a swim and take his bike along the old route. After traversing Racine County every July for almost 20 years in a row, the 59-year-old said it's tough to let it go, despite it getting harder to finish the races.
“For me personally, most of my friends have left doing triathlons years ago,” he said. “It’s getting harder and harder for me to do them, and more painful.”
He holds on to (at least) one piece of pride. Hynek doesn’t know of anyone else who finished the Racine triathlon for 15 consecutive years. For all he knows, he’s the only one.
“At the risk of sounding immodest, this was a big deal for me personally. It was fun to keep that record going,” Hynek said. “I don’t think anyone else can say they did what I did.”
Nice to not have to cater to that on Sunday mornings. Annoying to have to put up with that all morning and the police acting like it's a freaking presidential motorcade.
