MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the greatest athletes ever to play sports in Racine County arrives at The Lanes on 20 every Thursday around 5:45 p.m. during the bowling season, sips water he pours from a pitcher and starts limbering up.
This isn’t the ultra-quick Marcus West who used to toy with fullcourt presses on basketball courts for St. Catherine’s High School and Marquette University in the 1990s. And this isn’t the West who recorded 115 goals and 49 assists in four seasons on the Angels’ soccer team.
No, this is a 42-year-old grandfather of two who has a little thicker girth than when he was a first-team AP All-State guard for St. Catherine’s in 1993. Or when he was co-Freshman of the Year in the East Coast Conference for Northeastern Illinois in 1994 (he transferred to Marquette the next year).
He was 5-foot-9 and maybe 200 pounds back in his glory days.
And what’s his weight these days?
“I ain’t telling you that!,” he exclaims kiddingly.
He doesn’t budge on that. What matters is West is scratching the competitive itch that used to drive him to such elite heights whenever he takes an aim at the pins. He averages 199 in the Mike Corona League and has a 276 game and 726 series to his credit since taking up bowling five years ago.
There’s also having a night out with the guys every time he bowls with Javon Campbell, Robert Barkley Jr., Derrick Shaw and Shay Adkisson — “We’re the Five Heartbeats,” West proclaims.
Could West, a 2017 inductee into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, have imagined hearing the tumbling of pins back in the days when he was zig-zagging through defenses as a point guard?
“If you would have asked me many years ago, I would have told you no,”he said. “But I will tell you bowling is something that me and my cousins and my aunties and sisters used to do for a pastime on weekends here and there.
“And I liked it, but I never really understood the sport until I really got involved. When I first started bowling, I was bowling with the house ball.”
It just took awhile before West felt as assured with a bowling ball as he did with a basketball.
“It wasn’t tough,” he said. “It was just trying to figure out where I fit in. I’m a competitive guy and I didn’t like not knowing what I was doing. I thought I knew what I was doing the whole time, but I really didn’t. Bowling is a serious sport around here.”
But then, it also took him awhile to get going at St. Catherine’s. He was a freshman during the 1989-90 season, when 7-foot St. Catherine’s center Jim McIlvaine became the most recent boys player from Racine County to be named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin.
West hoped to become the first freshman in the history of St. Catherine’s program to make the varsity, but that didn’t happen until five years later with Dominic DaPra.
“When we talk about the championship years we had in ‘92 and ‘93, I think it goes back to my freshman year,” West said. “Me and Kevin Griffin had a tryout with the varsity and we assumed we were going to get brought up.
“To make a long story short, we didn’t end up getting put on varsity. We went up to state and watched them play and St. Cat’s lost to De Pere Pennings (51-50 in the Class A semifinals). I cried all the way home because I knew I could have made a difference in that game.”
West would certainly make up for lost time. St. Catherine’s coach Bob Letsch restructured his halfcourt offense that accentuated McIlvaine’s talents to a more open style to bring out the best in West.
“In ‘92, that’s probably the greatest team I ever played on,” West. “Myself, Kevin Griffin, Jermaine Showers, Nick Fleming and Dwayne Gray. What made that team great is everybody stayed in their lanes. Everybody had a specific skill set that they brought to the table.
“Coach Letsch was used to the halfcourt game, but he tweaked his style of coaching to benefit us. That allowed us to play freely and do what we do best.”
West continued to achieve great things under coach Mike Deane after transferring to Marquette. In addition to routinely shredding presses with his ballhandling skills, West led the Golden Eagles in assists and steals in 1998-99, his second and final season at Marquette.
“He was the fastest guy you would ever see bringing up the ball and Mike Deane liked playing fast ball,” said Tom Ford, Marquette’s associate athletic director for athletic support from 1990-2016 who also bowls at the Lanes on 20 on Thursday nights. “Nobody could bring it up the court faster.
“If you wanted a fast-break guy, he was your man.”
These days, West’s challenge is far more slower paced, but he’s not going accept that what he does these days doesn’t test his athleticism.
“When I first started bowling, I didn’t understand how serious it was and I didn’t understand that it was really a sport,” said West, who is an aftermarket buyer/planner for Twin Disc Inc. in Racine. “I thought it was just something that people did in their pastime.
“But once I got involved in the sport, I understood that, ‘OK, this is as serious, as competitive, as individualistic and it has the same principle as basketball and soccer. You have to hit your mark every time, you have certain pressures you have to deal with.
“It’s a serious sport. And it was the easiest thing for me to transition into.”
And for West, this is only the start.
“I look forward to every Thursday,” he said. “Once you get to that age where work and family plays a big part in your life, you look for something during the week that breaks up the monotony.
“And for me, bowling has done that.”
