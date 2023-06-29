Because of the hazardous air quality from the Canadian wildfire smoke, the Racine Raiders moved out of town Wednesday for their weekly practice,.

Instead of Horlick Field, the site was shifted 25 miles northwest to the Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital Performance Center in Franklin. The Raiders were able to practice indoors there and, despite the inconvenience of the change, offensive coordinator Geoff Schick said that at least 90% of the players showed up.

There’s a reason for that: This is shaping up as one of the finest Raiders teams in recent memory.

Through seven games, two of which were forfeit victories, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 160-11. The high point of their season, so far, was making two long trips in consecutive weeks to defeat the Cin City Buccaneers and Indy Bisons by a combined score of 63-11. Both opponents were previously unbeaten.

The Raiders returned home last Saturday for another impressive victory against a previously unbeaten team, this time by a 40-0 score over the Illinois Cowboys.

And now come the La Crosse-based River City Rough Riders, who are 9-0 and have outscored their opponents 464-60 this season. The Raiders and Rough Riders will meet in a 7 p.m. non-league game Saturday at Horlick Field.

It’s another formidable challenge, but that’s nothing new to these Raiders.

“Some of their games have been out through YouTube and we’ve been able to catch some of those games,” first-year Raiders offensive coordinator Geoff Schick said. “It’s always difficult to evaluate. When you get to different levels of competition, sometimes the scores don’t concern us as much as watching the players and the schemes and trying to pick up on the level of competency the players have in terms of performing the fundamentals.

“Are they sound? The River City is a well-coached team, they’re very solid, they’ve got some excellent athletes and they seem to function well as a unit and a team.”

That is reflected in the outcome of games for the Rough Riders, a member of the Northern Lights Football League who have shut out four opponents so far this season. Their victories include 45-0 over the Madison Mad Dawgs, 74-0 over the Central Wisconsin Bandits, 77-0 over the Mid-Western Wildcats, 70-0 over the Rock River Rampage and 92-6 over the Central Wisconsin Bandits.

The one common opponent the Rough Riders and Raiders have had this season are the St. Paul Pioneers. The Rough Riders defeated the Pioneers 19-2 April 29 and the Raiders won 34-0 June 3.

Will the Raiders be able to continue their domination against this caliber of opponent? That will be revealed Saturday night, but Schick feels the Raiders have been feeding off the energy of the Gridiron Developmental Football League, which they joined this season.

“One of the selling points of joining this league is we were excited about what the GDFL was going to present to us with competition,” Schick said. “And although we didn’t quite get enough teams to join to have our own division, we have contracted with teams in the Midwest within reasonable travel distances which has allowed us to have a high-quality opponent every week.

“I think the team is enjoying it, they’re challenged, they’re riding high on success and deservedly so, because we’re playing against teams that have excellent athletes and are playing good football.”

Meanwhile, two of the Raiders biggest impact players — running back Howard Triplett and wide receiver Joe Garcia — attended practice Wednesday, but have yet to be medically cleared to return from injuries, Schick said.

“They were at practice, so they were both engaged and understanding what we’re doing,” Schick said. “Our fingers are crossed they they will be back, but if not we have very capable players who have been filling in nicely.”