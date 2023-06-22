RACINE — Two consecutive road trips.

An estimated 1,300 miles covering 22 hours of travel.

Two previously undefeated opponents.

And a total of 11 points allowed by the Racine Raiders.

There is a buzz going around this team these days because its defense has been almost scary good. Through six games, two of which have been forfeit victories, the Raiders have posted three shutouts and a total of 11 points.

At no time was that defense more impressive than June 10 against the Cin City Buccaneers. Trailing 11-7 just before halftime, the Raiders stuffed a run from the 1-yard line on fourth down and then rolled to a 35-11 victory.

Especially considering the challenging circumstances — extended charter bus trips to Cincinnati and Noblesville, Ind. on consecutive weeks before making the trip back to Racine immediately after the game — this has been one of the most impressive runs in the 70-year history of the Raiders.

That’s a bold proclamation for an organization which has won nine national championships since 1981. But Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, who played on several of those championship teams, certainly has been impressed.

“I think it’s very impressive to do what the guys did over the last couple of weeks,” Kennedy said. “It’s hard enough to travel on the road with all the different things that are going on to get there and then to get focused and play football.

“On the long bus rides, you’re stiff from sitting all that time and then to perform the way they did ... especially last week, it was awesome to watch. It was fun to watch. But you can’t hang a season on a few wins.”

So the work continues. The Raiders are about to start a stretch of four consecutive home games, starting Saturday with a 7 p.m. non-league game against the Illinois Cowboys (5-0) at Horlick Field. The Cowboys were aligned with the Raiders through last season in the now defunct Mid-States Football League.

Even without running backs Howard Triplett, who Kennedy said is out for the next few weeks with an injury Kennedy declined to disclose, and first-year standout Jaylon Edmonson, who has been lost for the season with an injury, the offense is continuing to evolve.

But it’s the defense that is commanding the attention these days. That unit will likely only get better with the eventual return of cornerback Daquan Smith, linebacker Aarion Ivey and a few others who has been injured.

“I don’t know how much better we’re going to get, but I can tell you that it’s going to be scary,” veteran strong safety J.D. Hardy said. “When we get our missing pieces back, our defense will be complete and I think it’s going to be real hard to move the ball on us.”

What has been the difference between what was a good defense last season and the dominating unit of this year? Start with middle linebacker Gary Young, who started on he Raiders’ 2014 national champions and has returned after nine seasons.

Call Young a technician and a leader who instantly earns the respect of his teammates. With several stops in his playing career, including a stint in California, the 32-year-old Young has been there and done that. And now he’s commuting from his Chicago home twice a week to play for his old team.

“Gary brings everything,” Hardy said. “Everything you look for in a linebacker, he brings — speed, he’s physical, his football IQ is crazy, he makes plays when we need to make plays and he’s hard to block.

“If Gary is around the ball, Gary is making the tackle. I can tell you that.”

Another new newcomer is cornerback Jay Davis, who had a big hit down the stretch last Saturday against the Indy Bison. The 28-year-old Davis played with the Raiders in 2021, switched to the Wisconsin Hitmen last season and has been a welcome return in Racine this season.

Davis cited team unity as a major factor in the consecutive victories over previously unbeaten teams. Last weekend, for instance, 41 of the Raiders made the commitment of making that 260-mile trip to Noblesville, Ind.

“It’s been very impressive because everybody showed up,” he said. “Nobody stayed back and said, ‘I’m not coming because it’s a long road trip.’ Everybody came because they were hungry.

“We wanted to show the league we were serious and we’re a hard-working defense and we ain’t taking no prisoners.”

There have been so many others.

Kennedy has had the luxury of being able to rotate Nick Jones, Anton Graham, Antonio Dundy, Niko Lemke, Gage Zahradnik and Gerald Bester at defensive end.

It’s the same situation on the interior defensive line, where Bester, Zahradnik, Brandon Imel, Armani Goodwin and Najee Parker have shared snaps.

Young has solidified the linebacker contingent, especially when veteran Torrie Ruffin missed the first part of the season because of a job commitment. He has been joined by Ivey, Jesus Gonzalez and Ulises Reyes.

And the secondary is established with Hardy at strong safety and Channing Schultz at free safety, with Davis and Robert Lewis at cornerbacks. There’s also Jordan Danowski, a former standout from Waterford High School. And Smith is expected back in the near future from his injury.

That defense has been something to see so far. And it will likely only get better.

“To be honest, nobody has seen us with our whole defense yet,” Davis said. “We’ve got a lot of improvement on our defense. It’s going to get way better when everybody’s back.

“It’s going to be a great, great, great, great season!”

Added Kennedy: “The defense is playing with a lot of tenacity, hustle ... they’re hungry. To watch them perform, it’s exciting every Saturday night. It’s like, ‘What are they going to do now?’ That’s the feeling I have.

“When we went into that game last Saturday, I had so much confidence in the defense. But I didn’t expect what I saw. That’s the most physical game I think I’ve seen the defense play since I took over as coach (in 2014).

“It was a sight to see.”