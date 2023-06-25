RACINE — It appeared as if a superlative Racine Raiders' defense was about to finally crack.

The Raiders, leading 12-0 in the second quarter of this non-league game Saturday night at Horlick Field, had allowed the Illinois Cowboys to advance to their 9-yard line. It was fourth-and-two and the Cowboys seemingly were primed to score behind playmaking quarterback Rance Hughes.

That is, until middle linebacker Gary Young Jr., perfectly diagnosed the play, charged through on a blitz and batted down Hughes' pass.

By the end of the game, the Raiders were triumphantly walking off the field after a 40-0 victory that is impressive in a number of ways. Consider the following:

• It was the third straight game the Raiders knocked off a previously unbeaten team, with the first two coming on long road trips.

• It was the fourth shutout for the 7-0 Raiders, who have outscored their opponents 160-11 this season. Two their victories have come on forfeits.

• Their defense was without some key starters, especially tackle Gerald Bester and strong safety J.D. Hardy, who had commitments Saturday night.

As one of the most well-known minor league organizations in the nation during their 70-year existence, the Raiders have fielded some remarkable teams. But this is starting to get downright scary. And we haven't even gotten yet to a offense that produced 366 yards of offense Saturday.

"I haven't seen a defense play this well in several, several years," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "I told the guys last week that the game they played (in a 28-0 victory over the Indy Bison June 17) was the most physical game I've watched since I took over as head coach (in 2014)."

The Raiders were just as imposing Saturday and there were dominant performances across the board.

In addition to his batted-down pass, Young intercepted two passes and almost had a third. He also had three solo tackles, two assists and a sack.

"The defense has been coming together from the first day I showed up at practice," said Young, who has returned to the Raiders for the first time since he broke into minor league football in 2014. "We started jelling, having fun and cracking jokes. And I knew it was going to be a special year.

"As long as we keep everybody healthy and everybody keeps doing their 'one for 11,' it will be a great and special year."

Also leading that defense was end Nick Jones, who had three sacks and five solo tackles. Demonstrating how well-oiled of a machine this defense is, Jones credited tackle Gage Zahradnik for much of his success.

"We ran some stunts and Gage basically cleared it out and I came around the edge and up the middle and that's where I got two of my sacks today," Jones said.

That's how it's been for the Raiders this entire season.

"This is probably the best defense I've been a part of since high school," Jones said. "Everybody is doing their job. That's why we're doing so well. With the front seven, it's tough to go against us. Every linebacker, every defensive lineman, everybody is doing his job, so it's hard. So you've got to pick your poison.

"Do you want to go over here and get hit by me or do you want to go over there? You take your pick, but you're going to get hit. That's how it is."

As impressive as Young and Jones were, an argument could be made that neither was the most valuable member of that defense Saturday night. Instead, that honor could be bestowed on defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy, who attacked the Cowboys with 4-3, 4-4-1 and 4-2-5 alignments.

That assortment of looks had a great deal to do with the Cowboys producing just 135 yards of offense. Hughes completed just 5 of 17 passes for 74 yards. The Cowboys (6-1) had four turnovers, averaged 2.9 yards per play and went 2 for 10 on third-down conversions and 0 for 4 on fourth-down conversions.

"I give all the recognition to the defensive coordinator," Cowboys coach Kevin Burrage said, "He put some great schemes in. He had some great stunts up front and it really confused the offensive line. This is probably the most challenged our offensive line has been up to this point..

"We usually have a great offensive line and they (the Raiders) just played well. They played better than us up front."

That defense was so outstanding that an exceptional night by the Raiders' offense was almost lost in the shuffle. And this is an offense that was without two of its best players — wide receiver Joe Garcia and running back Howard Triplett. Both sat out with injuries Saturday night.

Andre Locke Jr. started at quarterback and the 33-year-old veteran responded with his most productive day since joining the Raiders this season. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 221 yards, with touchdowns covering 42 yards to Bibby Davis in the second quarter and 11 to Gregory Kennedy in the third.

He also rushed 35 yards for the Raiders' first touchdown of the night in the first quarter.

Mitchell Farr came on in the fourth quarter and and threw touchdown passes of 16 and 19 yards to Will Norwood.

Also, Alex Gonzalez kicked field goals of 23 and 35 yards in the game,

And Davis had his finest day with the Raiders, catching three passes for 102 yards.

The Raiders continue their four-game home stretch Saturday, when they host the River City Rough Riders of La Crosse at Horlick Field. Based on how well the Raiders have been playing, it could shape up as a rough trip for the Rough Riders.

"It comes down to us," said defensive end Anton Graham, who enters his second season as football coach as Case High School this fall. "As long as we show and trust the man next to us and we come out here and play 100%, I don't think there's a team in this nation thay can beat us when we come out and compete,

"We just have to continue to play, continue to fight and this team is going to be scary this year."