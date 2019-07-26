The junior portion of the Racine On the Lake Tennis Classic is over and champions have been crowned in boys and girls singles and doubles.
In the boys age divisions, Ryan Whynott and Aaron Antreassian battled in a three-set singles final in the 16-18 division Thursday, with Whynott pulling out a 7-5, 3-6, 10-4 victory.
In the semifinals, Whynott beat Matteo Franke 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 and Antreassian beat Mario Matteucci 6-0, 6-0.
Mark Ross led Michael States 7-5, 3-0 in the 16-18 consolation final when States retired with an injury.
In boys 10-12 singles, Sebastian Bernal beat Jon Orth 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-5 in the final. Dongze Price beat Taej Desia 6-2, 6-4 in the consolation final.
In girls 16-18 singles, Destiny Klinkhammer won the singles title with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Kate Smith. In the semifinals, Klinkhammer beat Hailey Quick 6-0, 6-0 and Smith beat Rachel Papp 6-2, 6-3.
Molly Cookman won the consolation title, beating Clare Veranth 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.
In girls 14 singles, Hannah Kortendick beat Isabella Gentz 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The consolation match between Ella Orth and Emma Latza will be played Tuesday.
In girls 12 singles, where three players played round-robin matches, Gretta Andriusis went 2-0, beating Kiera Jacklin and Parker Van Dusen by the same score (6-0, 6-0).
In junior 14 mixed doubles, also in a round-robin format, Orth and Kortendick went 2-0, beating Enze Price and Mia Franke 6-0, 6-4 and Andriusis-Bernal 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.